How to file a claim in Walmart’s $45 million class action settlement

(NewsNation) — Some Walmart shoppers who purchased weighted groceries or bagged fruit may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action lawsuit settlement with the retailer.

The class action lawsuit, first filed in October 2022, alleges Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood and select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores.

Walmart denied any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $45 million to settle the litigation.

Customers who believe they were impacted can submit claims for cash payments. Here’s how to determine if you’re eligible:

Who is eligible for cash payments?

Cash payments are available for anyone who purchased certain weighted meat, seafood and bagged citrus products, including select oranges, grapefruit and tangerines, at Walmart in the U.S. and Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024.

How do I apply for a settlement payment?

Consumers who believe they’re eligible must submit a claim online or download a form to print and mail it to an address provided on the form.

The claim form instructs consumers to submit contact information, provide descriptions for the types and amount of items purchased, select a payment option, and provides an opportunity to upload receipts.

Consumers must submit a claim by June 5. A final approval hearing is set for June 12. Objections and other comments to the settlement can be made through May 22.

How much should I expect?

Payments will range in amount depending on each claim. It’s possible to get some money even if you don’t have a purchase receipt anymore.

Consumers without proof of purchase can receive between $10 and $25, depending on how many eligible products they attest to buying during the settlement class period.

Those with receipts or other documentation may get 2% of the total cost for each purchased product — up to $500.

What will happen next?

Approved claimants will receive their payments electronically through Venmo, Zelle, ACH or a virtual pre-paid MasterCard. Paper checks can also be requested for those unable to receive payments electronically.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

