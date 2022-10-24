File Integrity Monitoring Market to grow by USD 277.58 Mn by 2022, Evolving Opportunities with AT&T Inc., Cimcor Inc., LogRhythm Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled file integrity monitoring market the file integrity monitoring market is anticipated to rise by USD 277.58 million, representing a 12.57% increase with a CAGR of 13.09%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global File Integrity Monitoring Market 2022-2026

File Integrity Monitoring Market: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AT&T Inc.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring which provides an important layer of protection for sensitive files, data, applications, and devices by routinely scanning, monitoring, and verifying the integrity of those assets.

Cimcor Inc.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring that detects changes to critical files including system, application, and configuration files.

LogRhythm Inc.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring which provides enriches your security analytics, alarms unauthorized changes, and identifies abnormal behavior.

New Net Technologies LLC.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring that provides auditing every attempt to access or modify files or folders that contain sensitive information.

Paessler AG: The Company offers file integrity monitoring that delivers a blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques, including multiple server security capabilities and integrity monitoring.

File Integrity Monitoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Geography

Deployment

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global file integrity monitoring market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis. To know more about the levels of growth of the File Integrity Monitoring Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

File Integrity Monitoring Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the File Integrity Monitoring Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

File Integrity Monitoring Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist file integrity monitoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the file integrity monitoring the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the file integrity monitoring market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

File Integrity Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $277.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., BeyondTrust Corp., Cimcor Inc, CISO Platform, Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd, HelpSystems LLC, Ionx Solutions LLP, LogRhythm Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nagios Enterprises LLC., New Net Technologies LLC., Paessler AG, Qualys Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Tanium Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Zoho Corp., and Netwrix Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AT and T Inc.

11.4 Cimcor Inc

11.5 HelpSystems LLC

11.6 LogRhythm Inc.

11.7 Netwrix Corp.

11.8 New Net Technologies LLC.

11.9 SolarWinds Corp.

11.10 Trend Micro Inc.

11.11 Trustwave Holdings Inc.

11.12 Zoho Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

