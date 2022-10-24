U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

File Integrity Monitoring Market to grow by USD 277.58 Mn by 2022, Evolving Opportunities with AT&T Inc., Cimcor Inc., LogRhythm Inc. - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled file integrity monitoring market the file integrity monitoring market is anticipated to rise by USD 277.58 million, representing a 12.57% increase with a CAGR of 13.09%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global File Integrity Monitoring Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global File Integrity Monitoring Market 2022-2026

File Integrity Monitoring Market: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AT&T Inc.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring which provides an important layer of protection for sensitive files, data, applications, and devices by routinely scanning, monitoring, and verifying the integrity of those assets.

  • Cimcor Inc.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring that detects changes to critical files including system, application, and configuration files.

  • LogRhythm Inc.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring which provides enriches your security analytics, alarms unauthorized changes, and identifies abnormal behavior.

  • New Net Technologies LLC.: The Company offers file integrity monitoring that provides auditing every attempt to access or modify files or folders that contain sensitive information.

  • Paessler AG: The Company offers file integrity monitoring that delivers a blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques, including multiple server security capabilities and integrity monitoring.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Get Free Sample Report.

File Integrity Monitoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Geography

  • Deployment

To know additional highlights and critical points on various market segments and their
impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global file integrity monitoring market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis. To know more about the levels of growth of the File Integrity Monitoring Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

File Integrity Monitoring Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the File Integrity Monitoring Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

File Integrity Monitoring Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist file integrity monitoring market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the file integrity monitoring the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the file integrity monitoring market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report further entails technical support outsourcing market segmentations by Type (Helpdesk and call center) and Geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) for Programmatic Advertising Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

File Integrity Monitoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

$277.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AT and T Inc., BeyondTrust Corp., Cimcor Inc, CISO Platform, Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd, HelpSystems LLC, Ionx Solutions LLP, LogRhythm Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nagios Enterprises LLC., New Net Technologies LLC., Paessler AG, Qualys Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Tanium Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Zoho Corp., and Netwrix Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 11.4 Cimcor Inc

  • 11.5 HelpSystems LLC

  • 11.6 LogRhythm Inc.

  • 11.7 Netwrix Corp.

  • 11.8 New Net Technologies LLC.

  • 11.9 SolarWinds Corp.

  • 11.10 Trend Micro Inc.

  • 11.11 Trustwave Holdings Inc.

  • 11.12 Zoho Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global File Integrity Monitoring Market 2022-2026
Global File Integrity Monitoring Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/file-integrity-monitoring-market-to-grow-by-usd-277-58-mn-by-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-att-inc-cimcor-inc-logrhythm-inc----technavio-301655168.html

SOURCE Technavio

