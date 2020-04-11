How to file your tax return online

While it’s typical to put off filing your taxes for as long as humanly possible, filing them on time is still something you should do if you don’t want to risk paying late penalties or exuberant interest costs on top of what you might owe. You can even potentially lose your refund after three years if you refuse to file in a timely fashion.

However, you don’t have to opt to get a personal accountant if you have a straightforward return. Filing online is quick, accurate, and yields a return directly to your bank account within 21 days, as opposed to the typical six weeks associated with paper filing. Plus, if it’s down to the wire, e-filing your taxes is far more convenient.

Below are our favorite methods for e-filing your taxes, so you can nab your return without ever leaving the comforts of your bed. For a look at more dedicated accounting software, check out our favorites.

Important 2020 update: The deadline to both file and pay federal income taxes has been extended to July 15, 2020. The IRS encourages low-income taxpayers and others who don’t generally file tax returns to wait so that it is easier to set up an “Economic Impact Payment” for them. The IRS Free File site (listed below) is a good place to go to receive continuing updates on this situation.

The Best

Credit Karma Tax

After adding tax services to its platform several years ago, Credit Karma has continued to make updates to its online tax filing that make it more streamlined and easier for newcomers. This includes the ability to import files from all major competitors, free audit checks and smart filing suggestions, and a refund guarantee of up to $100 if you don’t get the money back that the software expects.

There’s also excellent support in the form of 24/7 chat if you have any trickier questions. Fortunately, continuing improvements have made the interface increasingly easy to understand and use, even from more mobile devices, so it’s not likely you’ll get confused.

Overall, the fact that Credit Karma is completely free — the service doesn’t even take a cut of your return — and easy to use makes it the most convenient resource for people looking to file their tax returns online.

Web

The Rest

IRS Free File

The IRS’s Free File option is incredibly direct and fast, and it keeps slowly improving over the years to make it easier for the average taxpayer to use. Currently, the site offers two sections of free forms, one for those with an income of $69,000 and below, the other for those above that threshold. The below $69,000 option is particularly good because the IRS can help you choose the best filing options and link you with the right service. Free File is available through pretty much all major tax filing services (including those on this list), so you can use your preferred service while still filing for free. For the above $69,000 crowd, the IRS has you stay on a more limited Free File portal that gets you access to all forms you need along with some tips on what to do.

