FileTrail Partners with Access to Modernize Off-site Records Management and Governance

New API connector enables seamless integration between FileTrail software and the digitally enabled record centers of Access to advance digital transformation worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces it has partnered with Access, the world’s largest independent records management services provider, to modernize off-site records management and governance. The new API connector built to enable advancement of digital transformation embeds a growing number of off-site records management capabilities directly within the FileTrail interface. The connector also supports the latest product innovations from Access such as the Unify Active File Service. This service is offered via a monthly on-demand subscription that dramatically reduces the cost of storing and digitizing active files.



Utilizing the connector, FileTrail users can search through off-site storage within a single view, submit an order and receive high-quality images back – all within a four-hour service-level agreement. Authorized users view the digitized files directly in FileTrail with the help of the Access integrated document viewer that provides knowledge workers with a no-compromise experience while remaining highly secure.

In addition to integrated digital delivery, the FileTrail/Access connector supports a growing number of Access products and services. Users can order on-site pickup and delivery, issue destruction orders and even manage Access Unify collections. The innovative new subscription service provided by Access can dramatically reduce overall digitization costs.

Development of the connector aligns with FileTrail’s ongoing initiative to help clients improve compliance and save money with automation. “Our priority has always been delivering innovative solutions that advance our clients’ records management and information governance programs,” says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. “We’ve chosen to build a deep integration with Access because of their commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to create value for our clients.”

“We are very pleased to offer a solution that many of our clients have been asking for. FileTrail’s excellent reputation, strong cloud presence and commitment to continued improvement make them an ideal technology partner,” says Ken Davis, CEO at Access. “Our goal is to delight our clients with product innovation that delivers real value. The FileTrail/Access connector is a great example of a solution that does exactly that.”

Recent adopters of the new connector include a national specialty insurance company and an Am Law 200 firm with over a dozen office locations. Implementing the new FileTrail/Access connector is a simple process. To learn more, contact FileTrail or Access today.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

About Access

Access provides innovative information management and governance solutions to over 40,000 clients. The company is the largest privately held records and information management firm worldwide and has been named 12 times to the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The Access network of record centers has sites throughout the United States, Canada and a growing number of Latin American countries. More information can be found at: accesscorp.com.

