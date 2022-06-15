U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

Filing of Audited Annual Financial Statements for Revocation of MCTO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) is pleased to confirm that further to its news release dated June 1, 2022 and June 10, 2022, the Company has filed on SEDAR its audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended January 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings").

As a consequence of the Annual Filings, the Company expects that the management cease trade order formerly granted on June 1, 2022, by applicable securities regulatory authorities, will be revoked and that directors and officers of the Company will be permitted to trade securities of the Company.

The Company wants to thank all of those who worked diligently in assisting with the finalization of the Annual Filings.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

Dr. John Burba, CEO & Director

Tel: (778) 939-4228

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forwardlooking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations

This release may contain certain forwardlooking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. There is no assurance that the company's apparatus will be able to commercially produce lithium at the stated capacity. The purpose of the tests is to determine if it will be able to do so and successful completion of the tests cannot be assured as they are subject to risks and uncertainties associated with any new mineral processing method and characteristics of the material being processed.

By their nature, forwardlooking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forwardlooking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filing-of-audited-annual-financial-statements-for-revocation-of-mcto-301568220.html

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

