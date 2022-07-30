After filing countersuit against Twitter, Elon Musk says 'interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower' lately

Elon Musk HANNIBAL HANSCHKE /Getty Images

Elon Musk said Saturday that interactions with most Twitter accounts seem "much lower" lately.

Musk and Twitter are caught in an ongoing legal battle after he tried to back out of his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on Friday after the social platform sued him. Its contents are not currently public.

While the details of Elon Musk's countersuit against Twitter over his nixed $44 billion takeover bid may be under seal, his latest tweet hints at what he's thinking about the company.

"Interaction with almost all twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks & days. Accurate?" Musk wrote in a tweet Saturday.

Musk's remarks come as he and Twitter remain embroiled in a legal back-and-forth after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wanted out from his proposed deal to buy the social platform.

After Musk announced his U-turn on the deal, Twitter sued Musk, saying he's obligated to follow through on his offer and calling his reversal "invalid and wrongful." On Friday, Musk hit back at Twitter with a countersuit. The suit is under seal, so its contents are not available to the public.

In announcing his plan to ditch the acquisition, Musk cited his concern about the number of bot and spam accounts on Twitter. His lawyers wrote in a filing at the time, "For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to 'make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's platform.'"

Musk has said he thinks at least 20% of Twitter's daily active users are fake or spam accounts. Twitter says the figure is actually around 5%, but Musk said in May that he hadn't seen proof that was true, adding that the deal "cannot move forward" until he does.

Twitter has denied withholding bot information from Musk, later stating in legal documents that Musk didn't read a summary the company gave him on how it calculates bot numbers.

In its Q2 earnings report last Friday, Twitter said it has already racked up $33 million in expenses this year related to the ongoing takeover saga.

