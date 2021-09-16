U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.57
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -41.00 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.91 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7260
    +0.3660 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,313.23
    -715.92 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

FILING DEADLINE FOR ATIP INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI Physical Therapy" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) from April 1, 2021 through July 23, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased ATI Physical Therapy securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit ATI Physical Therapy Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) ATI Physical Therapy was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (ii) ATI Physical Therapy faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (iii) as a result, ATI Physical Therapy faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (iv) due to the labor shortage, ATI Physical Therapy would open fewer new clinics; and (v) as a result, defendants' positive statements about ATI Physical Therapy's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 26, 2021, the Company announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported that the acceleration of attrition among its therapists and increased competition for clinicians prevented the Company from being able to meet its demand and increased the Company's labor costs. ATI Physical Therapy also announced it was implementing remedial measures, but still had to reduce its fiscal 2021 forecast.

On this news, the price of ATI Physical Therapy shares fell $3.62 per share, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased ATI Physical Therapy securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/atiphysicaltherapyinc-atip-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-429/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

SOURCE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664292/FILING-DEADLINE-FOR-ATIP-INVESTORS-Bernstein-Liebhard-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-the-Deadline-to-File-a-Lead-Plaintiff-Motion-in-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-ATI-Physical-Therapy-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Crypto Bull Steve Cohen is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that crypto bull Steve Cohen is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Crypto Bull Steve Cohen is Buying These 5 Stocks. Steven Cohen, the chief of Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management, recently joined a growing list of Wall Street […]

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • How Cisco’s focus on tech innovation is driving the company’s growth

    Cisco Chair & CEO Chuck Robbins&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Cisco has been able to outpace growth throughout the year, the innovation Cisco is focusing on producing, and the reasoning behind the company’s most recent outlook.

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    You don't have to settle for boring old dividend stocks to fit that purpose. Three stocks to put on your list if you're a buy-and-hold investor are Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Abbott Laboratories is a robust healthcare business that makes for an ideal set-and-forget investment.

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...