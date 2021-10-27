U.S. markets closed

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APPH, BMY, EAR and HNST

Kuznicki Law, PLLC
·2 min read
CEDARHURST, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the May 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 15, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-hnst/

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)
Class Period: May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-apph/

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Class: Investors who received Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) (BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) pursuant to Bristol-Myers’ acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-bmy/

Eargo, Inc. (EAR)
Class Period: February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ear/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com


