FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CYDY, RIDE, ROOT and VRM

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)
Class Period: August 20, 2020 and March 24, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 17, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ride/

CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Class Period: March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 17, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/otc-cydy/

Root, Inc. (ROOT)
Class Period: October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, or shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to the October 2020 Initial Public Offering.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-root/

Vroom, Inc. (VRM)
Class Period: November 11, 2020 and March 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 21, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-vrm/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com


