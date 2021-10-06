U.S. markets closed

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ANVS, PYPL, SAVA and SESN

Kuznicki Law, PLLC
·2 min read
CEDARHURST, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgm-sesn/

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Class Period: February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-pypl/

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)
Class Period: September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqcm-sava/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com


