U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,721.00
    -51.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,753.00
    -396.00 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,414.75
    -150.75 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.30
    -26.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    -2.66 (-3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    -27.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.62 (-3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9772
    -0.0065 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    +0.0330 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    28.96
    +0.97 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1091
    -0.0164 (-1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7540
    +0.4190 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,944.52
    -250.46 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.21
    +6.68 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.43
    -140.09 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Filing of the Groupama 2022 Half Year Financial Report

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles
·1 min read


Groupama announces its Half Year Financial Report for 2022 is now available on its website and has been filed with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This document includes the half year 2022 combined financial statements, the half year activity report, the declaration by the person responsible for the Half Year Financial Report as well as the statutory auditors’ review on the half year combined financial information.

The Half Year Financial Report can be viewed on Groupama’s website (www.groupama.com), under the « Analyst / Results » section (in French and in English).

Attachment


Recommended Stories