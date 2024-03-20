Filing your taxes soon? Here are 3 ways to avoid being scammed

Take action now to reduce future tax bills.

It's tax filing season. Along with the stress of gathering your W-2s, your 1099 form, your 1040 form, and any other necessary documents to properly file your taxes to the IRS by the April 15 deadline comes an increased need to be vigilant of scammers.

"Tax season, there's just anxiety in general, there's changes to tax code and things like that, that people aren't aware of," Jeremy Haydon, Louisville community manager at JPMorgan Chase, told the Courier Journal. "I think that tax season is a great time for scammers to really kind of prey on people ... to take advantage of people when they're kind of like feeling emotionally vulnerable already and unsure and things of that nature."

In 2023, impersonation scams — where scammers pretend to be a government agency representative or customer support worker — claimed more than $1.3 billion in losses from people across the country, according to the FBI's annual Internet Crime Report.

Kentuckians lost almost $48 million to internet scams last year.

"Fraud and phishing and identity theft is not just a tax time problem ... it's a year-round problem," Haydon said.

And while scammers stay active throughout the year, here are three things to know as you file your taxes this year.

Most common tax scams and how to avoid them

Tax professionals are frequently targeted by phishing scams to gain more data to file fake tax returns and claim refund cash. Both taxpayers and professionals are being warned to never click on attachments in emails that arrive out of the blue.

Haydon shared three common scams he sees while working to educate and protect consumers from fraud.

One scam type, W-2 phishing, is when scammers pretend to be a legit tax adviser and con people into providing them with their W-2 forms, usually via email or text.

"Pretty much everything that somebody needs to hurt you is on your W-2," Haydon said.

If you think you're being phished, Haydon recommends not sharing personal information until you have researched the organization or individual. A cautionary red flag is when someone claiming to be a tax agent contacts you and offers benefits such as free filing.

"They're just giving falsehoods, to get people to trust them to want to do business with them, and to get them to send that W-2 over," said Haydon.

Another scam is IRS impersonation where the fraudsters call people pretending to be representatives with the IRS and accuse you of owing the government money. Often these calls feature threats of garnishing your wages or even jail time. Haydon said the IRS will never call you and the revenue agency predominantly communicates through mailed notices.

The Employer Identification Number (EIN) scam targets small businesses. It seeks the company's EIN, which would allow it to steal sensitive tax information from the business and potentially the business's employees. Haydon says businesses should advise employees not to provide EIN data to any entity claiming to be with the IRS.

How do I find a reputable tax filing company?

Searching for tax filing help doesn't have to be daunting or expensive if you know where to look. Companies like H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt, and TurboTax, have been around for decades and provide tax services at a cost and are considered reliable.

"I'm a big proponent of utilizing a reputable service as well, some of the more well-known companies, ... there are plenty of those around Louisville, as well," Haydon said.

For those who need free assistance, the IRS has Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites in places such as schools, community centers, libraries, and more. Louisville has 15 VITA sites sponsored by the Louisville Asset Building Coalition.

The AARP Foundation also sponsors 14 no-charge tax aide sites across the greater Louisville area.

What should I do if I am part of a tax scam?

If you believe you have been scammed, Haydon said it is in your best interest to alert your bank as quickly as possible so they can create a report and work to protect your money. Haydon also recommends following up with local law enforcement to inform them of the scam.

For some people, being scammed can create a sense of embarrassment or shame, Haydon said, but it's important to remember that these scammers are professionals working with the intent to harm you.

