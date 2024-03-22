Need to Fill Some Easter Baskets? These 5 Amazon Products Are Perfect for That





Image source: Getty Images

Easter commonly falls in April, so the fact that it's happening in March this year may be throwing you for a loop. If you haven't yet begun to buy Easter basket fillers, don't panic. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can order some fun finds today, and they might arrive just two days later.

Here are some specific items to consider if you're in a rush and want to put together some colorful baskets with a mix of treats and toys.

1. Easter Milk Chocolate Bunnies

It's a pretty natural thing to want to put chocolate into an Easter basket. Why not go all in with small chocolate bunnies?

Amazon is selling a half-pound bag for $9.99, which isn't inexpensive in the grand scheme of chocolate. But unfortunately, the market is such that you're going to pay a lot extra for chocolate if you want it in bunny form.

If you have a need for a larger quantity of chocolate bunnies, one thing you could do instead is buy this two-pack of bunny molds for $7.99 and then buy some run-of-the-mill chocolate at your local supermarket to fill them with. But if you're not the crafty type, you may want your chocolate bunnies pre-made if that works for your budget.

2. Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack

Easter and Peeps tend to go hand in hand. If you can't find Peeps at your local supermarket, you can buy a four-count of these colorful treats on Amazon for $13.99.

However, this is one of those situations where you may be better off heading to your local grocery store first, as the cost may be lower. However, if your local supermarket is all out and you don't have the capacity to run from store to store all over town, Amazon could serve as your fall-back option. And given that you may only be buying Peeps once a year, if money isn't tight, spending a touch extra to put a smile on your kids' faces may not be the end of the world.

3. Hatchimals Alive, Pink & Yellow Easter Eggs Carton with 6 Mini Figures

Looking for a non-food gift to put into an Easter basket? Consider this six-pack of Hatchimals. These adorable little creatures "hatch" from a peelable egg and are a favorite of young kids. And right now, you can snag this Hatchimals set for 33% off the usual price, bringing your cost to $13.49.

Story continues

The one caveat here is that Hatchimals are tiny. That's a good thing if you don't have a lot of storage space at home. It's a bad thing if your kids tend to leave toys on the floor and you don't enjoy stepping on items and injuring your feet. So you may want to set some ground rules, like "The Hatchimals must stay on the playroom shelves."

4. Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack

Play-Doh is one of those toys that has the potential to keep kids busy for hours. Right now, Amazon is selling a 24-pack of Play-Doh in assorted colors for $13.60, which is 14% off the usual price. These cans could be the perfect addition to your Easter baskets, and there's plenty to go around.

Pro tip: You may want to remind your kids to actually close the lids of their Play-Doh cans tightly once they're done using them. Otherwise, their Play-Doh might harden. And hardened Play-Doh is useless Play-Doh.

5. B. toys- B. softies- 12" Pink Plush Bunny

Why spend a small fortune on a plush bunny when this affordable bunny could be yours for just $11.95? It's soft, cuddly, and perfect for the upcoming holiday. Plus, this bunny is actually machine washable, so not if, but when your kids get Easter chocolate all over it, you can clean it with relative ease.

All of these products could be perfect for your Easter basket. But if you're short on funds, one thing you may want to do before placing your Amazon order is run over to your local dollar store and see what it has in stock. Given the proximity to the holiday, you may not find the same selection you would've a few weeks ago. But you may be able to save money on your Easter haul, even with Amazon's prices being pretty competitive.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee!



Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Need to Fill Some Easter Baskets? These 5 Amazon Products Are Perfect for That was originally published by The Motley Fool