Fill finish manufacturing market size to increase by USD 5,774.96 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the increasing use of analytics by CDMOs - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fill finish manufacturing market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,774.96 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing use of analytics by contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The use of analytics is helping CDMOs in enhancing the productivity and efficiency of operations. Analytics solutions allow CDMOs to develop and utilize methods of making the development process more efficient. These solutions also improve communication between engineers, line operators, and managers, which, in turn, improves the decision-making process. All these factors are supporting the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Regional Analysis
By region, the global fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of hospitals and retail pharmacies, and high penetration of generic drugs are driving the growth of the fill finish manufacturing market in Asia.
Company Profiles
The fill finish manufacturing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as Prefillable syringe systems.
Biocon Ltd. - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as Sterile Fill Finish.
Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as Contract Manufacturing for Fill and Finish Services and Medical Devices.
Gerresheimer AG - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as providing assistance with fill and finish processes.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of analytics by CDMOs, improvements in hardware-related drawbacks, and improving customer support services. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of pharmacy automation systems will hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
By product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments.
By end-user, the market is segmented into contract manufacturing organizations and biopharmaceutical companies.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
The liposomal products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,183.63 million. The rising incidence of fungal disorders is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as late diagnosis and poor survival of patients with cancer may impede the market growth.
The biologics CDMO market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13.26 billion. The strong research and development pipeline of biologics therapeutics is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as capacity utilization and constraints may impede the market growth.
What are the key data covered in this fill finish manufacturing market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the fill finish manufacturing market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fill finish manufacturing market vendors.
Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
154
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5,774.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.56
Regional analysis
Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 41%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Asymchem Inc., BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biocon Ltd., Catalent Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gerresheimer AG, groninger and co. gmbh, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL, Merck KGaA, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Recipharm AB, SCHOTT AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH and Co. KG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global fill finish manufacturing market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Contract manufacturing organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AbbVie Inc.
12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
12.5 Biocon Ltd.
12.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
12.7 Gerresheimer AG
12.8 groninger and co. gmbh
12.9 IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa
12.10 Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL
12.11 Merck KGaA
12.12 Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV
12.13 OPTIMA packaging group GmbH
12.14 Recipharm AB
12.15 SCHOTT AG
12.16 Syntegon Technology GmbH
12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
