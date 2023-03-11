Fill finish manufacturing market size to increase by USD 5,774.96 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the increasing use of analytics by CDMOs - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fill finish manufacturing market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,774.96 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing use of analytics by contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The use of analytics is helping CDMOs in enhancing the productivity and efficiency of operations. Analytics solutions allow CDMOs to develop and utilize methods of making the development process more efficient. These solutions also improve communication between engineers, line operators, and managers, which, in turn, improves the decision-making process. All these factors are supporting the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of hospitals and retail pharmacies, and high penetration of generic drugs are driving the growth of the fill finish manufacturing market in Asia.

Company Profiles

The fill finish manufacturing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as Prefillable syringe systems.

Biocon Ltd. - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as Sterile Fill Finish.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as Contract Manufacturing for Fill and Finish Services and Medical Devices.

Gerresheimer AG - The company offers fill finish manufacturing products and services such as providing assistance with fill and finish processes.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of analytics by CDMOs, improvements in hardware-related drawbacks, and improving customer support services. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of pharmacy automation systems will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments.

By end-user, the market is segmented into contract manufacturing organizations and biopharmaceutical companies.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,774.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.56 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Asymchem Inc., BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biocon Ltd., Catalent Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gerresheimer AG, groninger and co. gmbh, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL, Merck KGaA, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Recipharm AB, SCHOTT AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH and Co. KG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

