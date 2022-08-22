Filling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.17 billion with 44% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Filling Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts have predicted the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.94%. The analysts have categorized the global filling equipment market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the filling equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Filling Equipment Market Segmentation Insights
End-user
Geography
Filling Equipment Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The filling equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Filling Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Top Key Players In the Market are:
ACASI Machinery Inc.
Aetnagroup S.p.A.
Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.
Coesia SpA
E PAK Machinery Inc.
Feige FILLING GmbH
Filamatic
FILLING EQUIPMENT Co. Inc.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
John Bean Technologies Corp.
KRONES AG
Marchesini Group Spa
Rapak
Ronchi Mario SpA
Wenzhou Runli Machinery Co. Ltd
Shanghai Dahe Packing Machinery Co. Ltd.
Shanghai Xingfei Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.
Syntegon Technology GmbH
The Adelphi Group of Companies
Tetra Pak Group
Filling Equipment Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our filling equipment market report covers the following areas:
Filling Equipment Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist filling equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the filling equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the filling equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of filling equipment market vendors
Filling Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.4
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
Companies profiled
ACASI Machinery Inc., Aetnagroup S.p.A., Barry-
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Chemicals and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aetnagroup S.p.A.
10.4 Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.
10.5 Coesia SpA
10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
10.7 John Bean Technologies Corp.
10.8 KRONES AG
10.9 Marchesini Group Spa
10.10 Syntegon Technology GmbH
10.11 Tetra Pak Group
10.12 The Adelphi Group of Companies
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
In manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.
Slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
