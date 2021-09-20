U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Filling Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the filling machines market are Tetra Laval, Krones Group AG, GEA Group AG, Accutek Packaging Equipment, KHS GmbH, Ronchi Mario S. p. A, Coesia Group S. p. A. , Scholle Ipn Corporation, Uflex Ltd.

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Filling Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151368/?utm_source=GNW
, and Matrix Packaging Machinery.

The global filling machines market is expected to grow from $6.57 billion in 2020 to $6.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The filling machines market consists of sales of filling machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing filling machines used to fill a variety of products such as capsules, liquids, chunky products, pastes, granules, medicines, and others.A filling machine is a sort of packaging machine that measures a product from bulk as per a predetermined value, such as the level in a container, mass, or volume.

The machine then loads the goods into a box, bag, or another packaging container after obtaining the measurement.

The main types of filling machines are rotary fillers, volumetric fillers, aseptic fillers, net weight fillers, and others.Rotary filler machines move containers along different circular stations, with each one performing a specific function such as filling, sealing, and capping.

The different processes include manual, semi-automatic, automatic and is used in sectors including food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the filling machines market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The launch of technologically advanced products is shaping the filling machines market.Major companies operating in the filling machines sector are focused on developing technological solutions for filling to enhance the look for aseptic packs.

For instance, in November 2019, Uflex Ltd, an India-based flexible packaging company launched liquid filling machine Asepto Flexpress 10000 and packaging solution Asepto Eye based on the concave lens and single-lens technology that gives 3-D effects on the aseptic packs.Uflex is promoting this one-of-a-kind machine for use in the dairy, dairy products, juices, and alcohol industries.

Asepto Flexpress 10000 machine has the benefit of being highly flexible for all-in-one portion packs ranging from 90 to 200 ml.

In March 2021, Scholle IPN, a US-based company that manufactures bag-in-box packaging products completed the acquisition of Bossar Packaging Pvt.Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition will leverage the combined capabilities of both businesses to provide one-stop shopping for vertically integrated, sustainable solutions for the global filling machine market.Bossar Packaging Pvt.

Ltd is a US-based company that offers HFFS machines and filling machines for pre-made pouches.

The increasing demand for packaged and processed food is expected to propel the growth of the filling machines market in the coming years.The changing consumer consumption trends in terms of processed and packaged foods, as well as a growing population and social, political, and economic forces, are driving substantial change in the processed and packaged food business.

Filling machines, also known as dosing machines, are important components of machinery in the food processing and packaging industries.Filling equipment is available in tabletop or floor standing versions that can be integrated into food processing and packaging lines, such as form, fill, and seal lines.

For instance, according to the Packaging Gateway (2019) report, the packaging sector in India is expected to develop at an annual rate of 18%, with flexible packaging growing at a rate of 25% and rigid packaging rising at 15%. Therefore, the increasing demand for packaged and processed food drives the growth of the filling machines market.

The countries covered in the filling machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151368/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


