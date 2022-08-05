U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,719.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,309.25
    -17.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.68
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.94
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1000
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,186.22
    +253.17 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.79
    +3.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.82
    -13.24 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Fillings and Toppings Market worth $15.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fillings and Toppings Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for fillings and toppings has been driven by several external factors such as growing urbanization, changing taste preferences with unique flavors, changing traditional eating patterns, expanding food chains, and a growing population that has contributed to the market's expansion. Additionally, increased consumption of convenience food and snacking habits, busy lifestyle, are some other factors that have enhanced the market demand. Developing markets offer higher potential for greater market penetration, while in developed markets, innovation in new flavors and healthy ingredients drive the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255827338

Browse in-depth TOC on “Fillings and Toppings Market
202 – Tables
40 – Figures
215 – Pages

The confectionery products segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the fillings and toppings market.

Consumers are increasingly interested in food and drinks that not only taste good, but that also have other positive benefits. Today's consumers are health-minded and environmentally conscious, wanting their products to be good for them and good for the planet. A similar trend is occurring in confectionery products. For example, chocolates can be produced with a higher cocoa percentage or made to contain less sugar. Moreover, consumers are seeking comfort, finding moments to celebrate, or looking for ways to escape the ordinary hence are opting for healthier options to bring into their repertoire. An increasing number of consumers are following eating lifestyles that have specialized needs or seek extra goodness infused in their food, hence increasing the demand for fillings and toppings.

The sweeteners segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the fillings and toppings market.

Sweeteners are food additives that have the capability to provide or enhance the sweetness of the food or beverage they are in. Moreover, sweeteners are used to enhance the food quality, appearance, taste, texture, or flavor by acting as additives. In various applications sweeteners are used in syrups, and pastes which are used in cooking various confectionery and bakery products. Moreover, eating habits have been shifting from regular meals to fast food and convenience foods, which is providing an impetus to sweeteners in these markets.

Creams are the fastest-growing type segment in the fillings and toppings market.

Cream fillings in chocolate products provide a smooth texture. Some of the largely used flavors of cream fillings in the chocolate industry include caramel, caramel toffee, chocolate, choco-mint, and creamy orange, among others. Moreover, due to growing consumer preferences for high-quality products Fiberstar (US) introduced Citri-Fi natural fiber, an ideal clean solution that helps stabilize cream-based components in various processing and storage conditions including freeze/thaw. Citri-Fi gives clean label formulators a leading edge in creating high-quality frozen cream-based desserts. Hence, increasing the market for fillings and toppings during the forecast period.

The fruit flavor is estimated to hold the largest market share in the fillings and toppings market.

In fillings and toppings, the fruit flavor is provided by fruit syrups, fruit sauces, fruit powders, or by using fruits in different forms such as sliced, whole, dried, chopped, and pieces. Fruit flavors provide fresh fruit taste in any season with a bright color, lush texture, and attractive appearance. Moreover, consumer focus and interest in health consciousness align with preferred flavor choice trends prioritizing “fresher” fruit flavors like citrus. Consumers are looking for more functional drinks that claim to help people focus, relax and relieve emotional health concerns, hence increasing the demand for fruit flavor in the fillings and toppings market.

Foam form segment in the global fillings and toppings market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period after the liquid segment.

Foams are formed by methylcellulose (food grade), milk, whipped cream, whey protein fluid gel, and sugar esters. Toppings in the form of foam are mainly used in the beverages industry. It includes many types of drinks such as hot chocolate, milkshakes, cappuccino-style coffee, cocktails, and desserts. Moreover, toppings in the form of foam are not only preferred by consumers for taste and texture but also are incredibly reliable from freeze-thaw tolerance to bake stability for artisans, they can be used across various platforms and operations to deliver great-tasting desserts. Additionally, whipped icings are light and airy and deliver the perfect balance of delicious taste, creamy texture, and visual appeal. Whether used for cake icing, icing layers, or a filling, the opportunities are endless to broaden the various portfolios. Hence increasing the demand for foam form in the fillings and toppings market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255827338

Europe is estimated to be the largest region for the fillings and toppings market in 2022.

The European fillings and toppings market is led by countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. Since the bakery and confectionery markets in the European market have saturated, major players in the region are focusing on research and development to introduce new categories of low-fat filling and topping products. Moreover, consumers are looking for indulgent experiences: multi-sensorial and surprising. Whether it is a way of escaping the ordinary or seeking comfort or just fancying a celebration moment, fillings and toppings in bakery products are definitely part of this trend as a food experience. Additionally, 48% of European consumers are interested in trying new sensory experiences (aromas, tastes, textures, colors, and sensations).

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as ADM (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Tate and Lyle (US), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill (US), AAK AB (Sweden), Ashland (US), Highlander Partners (US), and Zentis GmbH and Co. KG (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=255827338

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Caramel Ingredients Market by Type (Colors, Flavors, Fillings, Inclusions, Toppings, and Others), Application, Form, & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

Confectionery Ingredients Market by Type (Cocoa & Chocolate, Dairy Ingredients, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Malts, Oils & Shortenings, Starches & Derivatives, Flavors), Application (Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Gums), Form - Global Forecast to 2021


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dollar General to Offer Fresh Produce in 10,000 Stores, Starting in Arkansas

    On Aug. 2, Dollar General announced plans to increase fresh produce options at 10 of its locations in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Talk Business & Politics. This news coincides with Dollar...

  • McDonald's Just Concluded Its Beyond Meat Test. Where Does the Plant-Based Stock Go From Here?

    Analysts have reported that sales of the McPlant, made in partnership with Beyond Meat, were lower than expected.

  • The Best and Worst Potato Salads at Your Local Deli

    Potato salad is ubiquitous. Anytime you find yourself at an outdoor event, there always seem to be a few of those plastic deli tubs lining the picnic tables along with the coleslaw and baked beans. But here’s the thing: In the time I spent working in grocery store delis, most of my coworkers agreed that the various incarnations of our potato salads were, more or less, disgusting.

  • This Popular Southern Restaurant Chain Faces Major Backlash Over a Polarizing Menu Item

    When Cracker Barrel decided to shed its dated image and attract a younger crowd with an updated menu of mimosas and trendy stuffed pancakes—it wasn't expecting to incite culture wars on social media. But that's exactly what it did.The chain's Facebook page is currently host to a heated discussion taking place in the comment section of its latest post. And the even more surprising part is that a simple menu addition sparked all the backlash the chain is currently facing. So what was this polarizi

  • Colbert tells science to 'stop studying things' after new study claims processed food is hurting us

    Stephen Colbert hilariously took issue with science and went on a little rant on The Late Show With Wednesday, after a new study, presented Monday at the Alzheimer's Association's International Conference, announced that eating ultra-processed food is affecting our health and significantly decreasing brain function. "Stop it, science," said Colbert straight into the camera. "Just stop studying things. This is why people turn against you and start eating horse paste! What's next? Puppy kisses cause herpes? Exposure to Chris Evans is depleting the ozone layer? Just let us have nice things!" Colbert also said the study was "ridiculous" because he eats processed foods all the time and he's totally fine. However, he didn't like the fact that the study's research also shared that "just 100 calories of processed foods can affect your physical health. So, that's two cookies." Colbert joked, "Okay, if eating two cookies hurts my brain, I'm going to eat three more cookies to hurt my brain just enough to forget how bad it was to eat the first two cookies." Of course, it didn't stop at just cookies. The list of foods we should be avoiding includes everything that brings fun and joy to our lives – bread, crackers, fried snacks, ice cream, candy, and soda. However, Colbert made a good point, when he stated, "Here's some facts for you, science. If you want us to live a long time you have to understand something: We're all just living to get to the next cookie. Sometimes we stop eating for weeks at a time to lose a few pounds so we can go on vacation and gain those pounds back eating cookies. The tide goes out so it can come back in." Ultimately, Colbert finished his funny rant by basically saying: can't stop won't stop. "I will only stop eating cookies when I die. And if I die because I ate too many cookies, then I won," said a joking Colbert.

  • The Hands-Down Best Bourbon Brands to Drink Right Now

    The best bourbon is often the least flashy and most affordable. Here are the 12 best bourbon whiskey brands you should be drinking in 2022.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • This One Ingredient Turns Store-Bought Cinnamon Roll Dough Into a Gooey Casserole

    You won’t ever go back.

  • Cracker Barrel Fans Not Okay With Facebook Post About Plant-Based Sausage

    Hundreds of users have commented on Cracker Barrel's Facebook post about its Impossible Sausage menu item.

  • MariMed unveils new cannabis ice cream

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung and Dave Briggs check out MariMed's new vegan cannabis ice cream developed alongside ice cream company Emack & Bolio.

  • Burger King's Menu Might Look Very Different Soon

    Fast food generally means greasy and bad for you. Few people visit a McDonald's , Burger King, or a Wendy's looking for a healthy meal. McDonald's does not even offer salads in the U.S. It has tried to add them to the menu (McSalad shakers anyone?) but the chain's audience has largely not been interested.

  • 10 Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes in 10 Minutes

    Since it's one of the healthiest eating patterns around, it might be difficult to know how to start following the Mediterranean diet, but these meals make it easier than ever. Each of these healthy recipes takes just 10 minutes or less to prepare. Plus, these lunches are packed with staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, including legumes, fish, whole grains and greens.

  • 'Plant-based India' author, a Brookfield grad, knows about quality diets. He's a doctor, too.

    Sheil Shukla grew up with vegetarian Indian cuisine. It wasn't until college that he embraced those foods and began cooking for himself.

  • KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

    While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type of product -- from the fried chicken in-between two donuts "Zinger" and the flower bouquet where roses are interspersed with pieces of chicken launched in time for Mother's Day. One such product is KFC's Double Down.

  • How chop suey became a staple of my Sonoran family's kitchen — and a super easy recipe

    Chop suey is a nostalgic classic for many Sonoran families from Hermosillo. This Mexican-American chef shares the easiest recipe for the noodle dish.

  • Make chicken lettuce wraps better than P.F. Chang's with this easy, customizable recipe

    These sweet, spicy chicken lettuce wraps can be customized to suit any diet and any taste, from vegetarian to gluten-free. Here's the recipe.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps on the West Coast

    Through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), low-income Americans can get help with their monthly grocery bills. The goal of SNAP, previously called the food stamp program, is...

  • Aldi’s “Upcycled” Cookies Are Made With This Really Interesting Ingredient

    When you hear the term “upcycled,” rarely does food come to mind. When something has been upcycled, it means that it was saved from the trash and used to make something else. So when Aldi’s Upcycled Cookies hit shelves this week, shoppers had to do a doubletake to better understand what exactly these cookies are […]

  • 6 "Polite" Things You Say When Someone Cooks for You That Are Actually Rude

    Double-check your etiquette before sending compliments to the (home) chef.

  • Over-Processed Foods Are Connected to Worse Brain Health Outcomes As We Age

    While it’s not exactly news that eating overly-processed foods is linked to myriad health issues, results from a recent study are shedding new light on its relation to cognitive decline as we age. In a new study presented at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, researchers found that eating ultra-processed foods for more than 20 […]