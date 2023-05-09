Fillogic Named to The Leading 100 List of Innovative Tech Startups by The Lead

The annual list recognizes technology companies that are driving the future of brand-to-consumer.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fillogic , the leading platform for local market logistics, is honored to be named to The Leading 100 List by The Lead , a multi-platform media company that aims to bridge the fashion and retail industry with the global Silicon Valley.

Fillogic was named to The Leading 100 List for 2023. The list honors innovative tech startups in the retail industry.

The Leading 100 List of 2023 recognizes high-impact technology startups that are transforming the direct-to-consumer business model and driving business value for brands as well as retailers. These young companies from across the value chain — including marketing, ecommerce, customer experience, stores, data, AI, last mile and third-party logistics, checkouts and payments, sustainability, merchandising, ERP and Web3 — are solving business problems, powering growth, and helping brands deliver on customer expectations through innovative, accessible, and powerful technology solutions.

"We know our proprietary local market logistics technology is a game-changer and what sets us apart in the industry, and we are honored to get recognition for our platform," said Bill Thayer, CEO of Fillogic. "Our technology integrates seamlessly with retail systems and helps retailers unlock capacity in the middle and final mile, resulting in full visibility throughout a more sustainable and cost-effective supply chain."

Fillogic's innovative approach to retail logistics is revitalizing the traditional retail ecosystem. Fillogic transforms underutilized space in shopping centers and malls into full-service, technology-enabled micrologistics hubs. Through its decentralized Fillogic Hub Network and Delivery Marketplace, a proprietary multi-carrier network and sort/seg solution, Fillogic helps retailers forward-deploy inventory, provide fast and efficient store-based and ecommerce fulfillment, last- and middle-mile delivery, returns/reverse logistics, and more. Plus, since products are always closer to the end consumer, final-mile costs, transit times, and carbon emissions are significantly reduced.

Story continues

All companies on The Leading 100 List were selected via a rigorous methodology and in-depth analysis that included company interviews, nomination forms, and company data. The Leading 100 will be honored at The Lead Innovation Summit , July 12-13 in New York City, which brings together executives from brands and retailers, challenger DTC brands, innovative startup, enterprise technology, investors, deal makers, analysts, and stakeholders.

For more information or to view the full list of this year's honorees, click here.

CONTACT: Melanie Klag, melanie@viragomarketing.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fillogic-named-to-the-leading-100-list-of-innovative-tech-startups-by-the-lead-301819829.html

SOURCE Fillogic