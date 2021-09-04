U.S. markets closed

Film Capacitor Market Size to Increase by $ 339.35 mn during 2021-2025 | Forecasting Strategies for the New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Film Capacitor Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Latest market research report titled Film Capacitor Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Film Capacitor Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The film capacitor market is estimated to grow by USD 339.35 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 3%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs and increasing investments in R&D will drive the growth of the Film Capacitor Market during 2021-2025. However, increasing number of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

The use of film capacitors in renewable energy applications will present several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, technical challenges will hinder growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., NICHICON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Suntan Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., WIMA GmbH & Co. KG, XIAMEN FARATRONIC Co. Ltd., and Yageo Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into polyester film capacitors, polypropylene film capacitors, PTFE film capacitors, and others. The market growth from the capacitors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Supercapacitor Market - Global supercapacitor market is segmented by Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Energy, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market - Global electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is segmented by application (automotive, energy sector, consumer electronics, industrials, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • AC applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DC applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Polyester film capacitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polypropylene film capacitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PTFE film capacitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

  • NICHICON Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Suntan Technology Co. Ltd.

  • TDK Corp.

  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

  • WIMA GmbH & Co. KG

  • XIAMEN FARATRONIC Co. Ltd.

  • Yageo Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/film-capacitor-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-film-capacitormarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/film-capacitor-market-size-to-increase-by--339-35-mn-during-2021-2025--forecasting-strategies-for-the-new-normal--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301368980.html

SOURCE Technavio

