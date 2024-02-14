Filo Insiders Added CA$12.7m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Filo Corp. (TSE:FIL) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Filo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Adam Lundin for CA$13m worth of shares, at about CA$21.38 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$19.64. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$13m for 594.40k shares. But they sold 157.20k shares for CA$3.4m. Overall, Filo insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Filo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Filo shares over the last three months. In that time, insider Pablo Mir Balmaceda dumped CA$423k worth of shares. On the flip side, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations Trevor D'Sa spent CA$5.2k on purchasing shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Filo insiders own about CA$60m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Filo Tell Us?

The stark truth for Filo is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Filo you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

