Filo Mining Announces the Appointment of Ron Hochstein to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ron F. Hochstein to its Board of Directors, in replacement of Mr. Phil Brumit, who has resigned. View PDF

Adam Lundin, Chair, commented, "Ron has played a key role within the Lundin Group of Companies for many years, and we welcome his skills and experience to the Filo Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board and senior management, I would also like to express a sincere thanks to Phil and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Mr. Hochstein is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold"), which owns and operates the high-grade, multi-million-ounce, Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Under Mr. Hochstein's leadership, Lundin Gold acquired FDN in late 2014, completed a feasibility study, signed several agreements with the Ecuadorian Government, financed, and then constructed the mine and infrastructure on time and on budget – achieving first gold production in November 2019. Prior to his position at Lundin Gold, he served as Executive Chairman (2015), and President and Chief Executive Officer of Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Hochstein is a Professional Engineer and holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. from the University of Alberta. Mr. Hochstein continues to serve as a director of both Denison and Lundin Gold.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

