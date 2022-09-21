U.S. markets closed

Filo Mining Announces the Appointment of Ron Hochstein to its Board of Directors

0
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ron F. Hochstein to its Board of Directors, in replacement of Mr. Phil Brumit, who has resigned. View PDF

Adam Lundin, Chair, commented, "Ron has played a key role within the Lundin Group of Companies for many years, and we welcome his skills and experience to the Filo Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board and senior management, I would also like to express a sincere thanks to Phil and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Mr. Hochstein is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold"), which owns and operates the high-grade, multi-million-ounce, Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador.  Under Mr. Hochstein's leadership, Lundin Gold acquired FDN in late 2014, completed a feasibility study, signed several agreements with the Ecuadorian Government, financed, and then constructed the mine and infrastructure on time and on budget – achieving first gold production in November 2019.  Prior to his position at Lundin Gold, he served as Executive Chairman (2015), and President and Chief Executive Officer of Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") from 2009 to 2015.  Mr. Hochstein is a Professional Engineer and holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. from the University of Alberta.  Mr. Hochstein continues to serve as a director of both Denison and Lundin Gold.

On behalf of Filo Mining,

Jamie Beck
President and CEO

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information was submitted by Filo Mining Corp. for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 21, 2022 at 18:00 EDT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In particular, these statements include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including statements made with respect to Mr. Hochstein's experience being a valuable asset as we continue to progress the Filo del Sol Project.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Filo does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's latest Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com.

Filo Mining Announces the Appointment of Ron Hochstein to its Board of Directors (CNW Group/Filo Mining Corp.)
Filo Mining Announces the Appointment of Ron Hochstein to its Board of Directors (CNW Group/Filo Mining Corp.)

SOURCE Filo Mining Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c2446.html

