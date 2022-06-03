Filo Mining Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective Monday, June 20, 2022, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline index for Canada, represented by the largest companies on the TSX, and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets. View PDF.

Jamie Beck, President & CEO, stated, "We are honoured to be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, representing Canada's leading public companies. I'd like to congratulate our team for their hard work and dedication as we continue to define and grow this remarkable copper, gold and silver deposit. This is another significant milestone for Filo Mining and reflects the growth in our capital markets profile and trading liquidity. I'd like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and with today's inclusion, we look forward to reaching an even broader range of investors."

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the impact of the S&P/TSX Composite Index inclusion.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Filo does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's latest Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com.

