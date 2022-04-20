Filo Mining Reports 1,252m at 0.91% CuEq, including 310m at 1.40% CuEq

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to provide updated assay results from three drill holes; highlights are listed below, along with accompanying figures: PDF Version

Drillhole FSDH058 returned 1,251.5 m at 0.91% CuEq from a depth of 100m to the end of the hole, including:

Drillhole FSDH055B intersected 62.0m at 280.5 g/t Ag in the silver zone before being abandoned at 480m just as it was entering the Aurora zone

Drillhole FSDH056 intersected 502.2m at 0.89% CuEq to the end of the hole before being abandoned at 670.2m in >1% CuEq mineralization

A reverse circulation (RC) rig has recently been added to the program. This drill will pre-collar holes in the challenging area overlying Breccia 41 in order to improve drill productivity and hole completion rates.

Commenting on the results, Jamie Beck, President and CEO stated, "Hole 58 continues our success in defining continuity of strong mineralization within the Aurora zone of the deposit, and we are confident that there will be many more holes like this to come. Looking ahead, Holes 55C and 57 have the potential to draw the high-grade mineralization first discovered in Breccia 41 to the north, while Hole 60, drilled 2km to the north of Hole 41, could significantly expand the north-south dimension of the known deposit."

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq1 % FSDH055B 366.0 428.0 62.0 0.01 0.61 280.5

FSDH056 168.0 670.2 502.2 0.50 0.40 11.4 0.89 incl 388.0 670.2 282.2 0.68 0.39 17.9 1.13 and incl 420.0 432.5 12.5 0.39 0.93 135.8

FSDH058 100.0 1,351.5 1,251.5 0.56 0.41 6.6 0.91 incl 500.0 1,004.0 504.0 0.77 0.54 7.4 1.23 and incl 600.0 910.0 310.0 0.87 0.62 8.2 1.40 also incl 232.0 238.0 6.0 0.24 0.24 398.3



FSDH058 was collared 160m to the northeast of, and parallel to, FSDH048 and drilled to a final depth of 1,351.5m. It ended in mineralization, with the last 20m at 0.43% CuEq (0.23% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag) indicating that the deposit continues to be open at depth. This hole is outside of the resource shell below a depth of 380m. The Aurora zone was intersected 325m to the south of FSDH032, with no holes in between, and substantial room remains to expand the zone in all directions. FSDH058 also intersected the extension of the high-grade silver zone between 232 and 238m, continuing to confirm continuity of this unique geological feature.

This hole maintained a distance of approximately 160m from FSDH048 throughout its length, and correlation of geological units and grade distribution between these holes continues to demonstrate good continuity of grade and consistency with our current deposit model. Continuous mineralization starts at 100m, below a strongly weathered and leached section. It is hosted by a clastic unit with residual silica and quartz-alunite alteration down to 170m, where it enters the large magmatic-hydrothermal breccia body which is interpreted to host much of the mineralization in the Aurora zone. The hole remains in this breccia, which is dominated by rhyolite clasts, down to 859m where it intersects the main porphyry unit. The porphyry here is strongly veined and is comprised of at least two different phases. Potassic alteration dominates below 1000m and copper and gold grades remain strong throughout, averaging 0.4 g/t and 0.5% respectively. Porphyry continues to 1290m where the hole again enters the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia, with clasts here dominated by granite rather than rhyolite.

FSDH055B was collared from the same platform as FSDH055A and FSDH041 and drilled to a depth of 480m before being abandoned. The hole was just entering the Aurora zone at this depth, with the final 10m averaging 0.53% CuEq. The silver zone was intersected between 366.0 and 428.0m, correlating well with the intersection in FSDH055A. This intersection is outside of the resource shell.

FSDH056 was collared 50m to the south of FSDH055B and drilled to a final depth of 670.2m where it was abandoned. This hole entered the Aurora zone at a depth of 388m, continuing in strong mineralization to its end and including a silver zone intersection between 420.0 and 432.5m. This hole is outside of the resource shell below 250m.

Outlook

Drilling is ongoing with 7 diamond drill rigs, in addition to the RC rig, and several holes are currently underway. Holes are designed to explore the area around the high-grade intersection in FSDH041 from the 2020/2021 season, along with some moderate step-outs to test continuity of the Aurora zone, and larger step-out holes to continue to try to find the edges of the mineralized zone. Holes that have now been completed with assays pending include:

FSDH055C, located approximately 50m north of FSDH041, was drilled to a final depth of 1,486m

FSDH057, located approximately 200m north of FSDH041, was abandoned at a depth of 787m

FSDH060, located 2,000m north of FSDH041, was drilled to a final depth of 1,070m

Assay results for these holes will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the Company.

About Filo del Sol

Filo del Sol is a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with one or more large porphyry copper-gold systems. Overlapping mineralizing events combined with weathering effects, including supergene enrichment, have created several different styles of mineralization, including structurally controlled and breccia-hosted gold, manto-style high-grade silver (+/- copper) and high-grade supergene enriched copper within a broader envelope of disseminated, stockwork and breccia-hosted sulphide copper and gold mineralization. This complex geological history has created a heterogeneous orebody which is characterized by zones of very high-grade copper +/- gold +/- silver mineralization within a large envelope of more homogeneous, lower-grade mineralization.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Filo del Sol Project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, B.A.Sc., P.Eng. who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Samples were cut at Filo Mining's operations base near the town of Guañizuil, Argentina by Company personnel. Diamond drill core was sampled in 2 metre intervals (except where shortened by geological contacts) using a rock saw for sulphide mineralization. Oxide mineralization was cut with a core splitter in order to prevent dissolution of water-soluble copper minerals during the wet sawing process. Core diameter is a mix of PQ, HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were bagged and tagged and packaged for shipment by truck to the ALS preparation laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina where they were crushed and a 500g split was pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Lima, Peru or Santiago, Chile for copper, gold and silver assays, and multi-element ICP and sequential copper analyses. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were by fire assay fusion with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper and silver were assayed by atomic absorption following a 4 acid digestion. Samples were also analyzed for a suite of 36 elements with ICP-ES and a sequential copper leach analysis was completed on each sample with copper greater than 500ppm (0.05%). Copper and gold standards as well as blanks and duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for Quality Control. On average, 9% of the submitted samples are Quality Control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

1Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.00/lb Cu, US$ 1,500/oz Au and US$ 18/oz Ag, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0088 * Ag g/t).

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

