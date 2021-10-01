U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.23
    +14.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,048.68
    +204.76 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,452.78
    +4.20 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.07
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.74
    -0.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.44 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0400 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0075 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,373.93
    +3,945.99 (+9.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.26
    +85.17 (+7.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.42
    -69.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Filo Mining Virtually Opens the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Jamie Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Filo Mining Corp. ("Filo Mining" or "the Company") and his team members from Canada and Argentina joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate Filo Mining's first day of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:FIL) and open the market.

Filo Mining is a Lundin Group company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol Project, which hosts a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with a large porphyry copper-gold system. The company has embarked on its largest ever drill campaign, to drive forward their understanding of the deposit geology, geometry and controls on mineralization. For more information please visit https://www.filo-mining.com/.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c5081.html

Recommended Stories

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Alibaba loses its 'strong buy' rating at Raymond James amid concerns about e-commerce growth

    Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler still likes shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , though he's becoming a bit more cautious on the name. Kessler lowered his rating on the stock by a notch Friday, downgrading it to outperform from strong buy and reducing his price target to $240 from $300. "While we remain positive on Alibaba long-term and believe valuation remains attractive...we believe the recovery in shares could take longer given the recent slowing of e-commerce growth combined with cont

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Stefan Tilk, the chief executive officer of National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, told Bloomberg News that the firm had entered discussions with new potential owners. “I’m acting as if things won’t be working out with Evergrande,” he said.The Chinese real estate firm is battling to stay afloat as it contends with more th

  • Bitcoin surges 10%, leading cryptocurrency market rally

    Bitcoin rose above above $47,500 on Friday, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all in the green, as El Salvador said it mined its first bitcoin using volcano energy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 10% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $47,572. Cardano (ADAUSD) and Binance Coin, the third and fourth largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, went up 7.5% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's more important than ever for companies to protect their data, which could mean significant opportunities for investors.

  • Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last three years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...

  • Dutch Bros Stock: The Next Starbucks?

    A lesser-known brand going after a similar market, but with a twist, is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee/drink brand just went public through an initial public offering this September and is trying to grow rapidly, as Starbucks has across the United States. Is Dutch Bros the next Starbucks?

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Why You Shouldn't Count Fisker Out of the EV Race Yet

    Small and flush with cash, Fisker is aiming at the under-$40,000 electric SUV market with its Ocean, still said to be on schedule to release in November 2022. With an affordable EV strategy as its cornerstone (though it also has more expensive, tricked-out models of the Ocean planned), Fisker claims it is picking up plenty of pre-orders. Its September 2021 investor presentation indicates it currently has approximately 62,500 pre-orders even before the upcoming November 2021 public demonstration of the Ocean SUV.

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.

    Evercore ISI hardware analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that Monday's event could be a positive catalyst for IBM stock.