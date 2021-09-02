U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Filter Press Market to Record CAGR of 3.21% with Alfa Laval AB and Andritz AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The filter press market is set to grow by USD 232.92 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3.21% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Filter Press Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The growing awareness for wastewater treatment, surging global paper, and pulp industry, and scarcity of natural water sources in the vicinity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the closure of mines due to environmental concerns will hamper the market growth.

Filter Press Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Filter Press Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market,

Download a FREE sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45147

Filter Press Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
 The filter press market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, FLSmidth and Co. AS, Latham International Ltd., M.W. Watermark LLC, Micronics Filtration LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants of the filter press market in the industrial machinery sector.

To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the filter press market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The report also covers the following areas :

  • Filter Press Market size

  • Filter Press Market trends

  • Filter Press Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Hydraulic Press Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Press Brakes Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Filter Press Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist filter press market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the filter press market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the filter press market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of filter press market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Recessed plate filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plate and frame filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automatic filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alfa Laval AB

  • Andritz AG

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • FLSmidth and Co. AS

  • Latham International Ltd.

  • M.W. Watermark LLC

  • Micronics Filtration LLC

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
 Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
 Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filter-press-market-to-record-cagr-of-3-21-with-alfa-laval-ab-and-andritz-ag-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-17-000-technavio-reports-301367053.html

SOURCE Technavio

