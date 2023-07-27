Filtronic (LON:FTC) jumps 16% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) shareholders have seen the share price rise 95% over three years, well in excess of the market return (12%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 13%.

Since it's been a strong week for Filtronic shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Filtronic achieved compound earnings per share growth of 2.7% per year. In comparison, the 25% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Filtronic has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Filtronic shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Filtronic (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course Filtronic may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

