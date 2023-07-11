Fima Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FIMACOR) investors will be pleased with their notable 47% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR) shareholders have seen the share price rise 19% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (6.9%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 0.5% in the last year , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Fima Corporation Berhad achieved compound earnings per share growth of 46% per year. The average annual share price increase of 6% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Fima Corporation Berhad, it has a TSR of 47% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Fima Corporation Berhad provided a TSR of 0.5% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 7% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fima Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fima Corporation Berhad you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

