Fimatix completes acquisition of Testing Performance

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Technology Services Consultancy Fimatix has announced the acquisition of DevOps testing and assurance company Testing Performance, as part of its continued expansion into the digital services marketplace.

Tim Howarth, CEO of Fimatix (PRNewsfoto/Fimatix)
Tim Howarth, CEO of Fimatix (PRNewsfoto/Fimatix)

The purchase by Fimatix will enable the company to deliver an increasingly integrated service for clients. It will provide a range of new in-house capabilities, such as testing new and legacy systems for resilience, data migration, accuracy and robustness and DevOps automation. This capability will augment Fimatix's existing expertise in delivering digital transformation on behalf of public and private sector clients.

The team at Testing Performance bring with them 15 years' experience of working alongside a broad variety of clients and sectors, including global accounting and banking firms such as HSBC and EY, highly secure Government projects with the NHS, Home Office and Ministry of Justice, and Third Sector projects on behalf of John Lewis, Save The Children and Historic Royal Palaces.

For the time being, Testing Performance will continue under its own name, but is expected to be rebranded as Fimatix Testing and fully integrated within the company in early 2022.

The acquisition of Testing Performance marks another notable step in the organic and strategic growth of Fimatix since its 2020 merger with Agilesphere. Fimatix have since established itself as a leading digital consultancy and worked on such notable projects as the 'Shield' independent COVID-19 track and trace system, 'Talent as a Service' HR support system, and National Law Enforcement Database Programme for the Home Office.

Tim Howarth, CEO of Fimatix, said: "We are delighted to have finalised our acquisition of Testing Performance. The company has a strong record providing testing and assurance across government and industry, and the expertise their team brings will enable us to build upon our existing capabilities and is a great string to our bow. We are becoming increasingly active in the digital services market right now, with further announcements in the pipeline for 2021."

Sascha McDonald, Head of Architecture and Operations at InveniaLabs.co.uk and Founder and Non-Executive Director of TestingPerformance.co.uk, said: "We are excited to be joining a company on such a strong and sustained upward trajectory. We believe the two firms' capabilities complement each other seamlessly, making this an obvious fit and a fantastic platform for future successes."

Notes to Editors:

Fimatix is an expert in digital transformation and creates solutions for lasting change. Their innovative, expert staff use advanced technology, deep content and outcome driven business models that allow companies and communities to build long term sustainable value.

The business has supported major banks and e-money fintech challengers in the financial services sector, as well as businesses in the leisure industry. Government clients include the Department of Health and Social Care, the Ministry of Justice, the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Testing Performance provides comprehensive testing services including Consultancy, Planning and Delivery. The business specialises in Performance Testing, Test Automation, Data Migration & Assurance, DevOps automation and Test Management. The senior consultants team typically have over 15 years' experience and customers range across industries including the Government, banking, insurance, retail, aerospace, and utilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659677/Fimatix_Tim_Howarth.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659676/Fimatix_Sascha_McDonald.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472327/Fimatix_Logo.jpg

Sascha McDonald, Founder and Non-Executive Director of Testing Performance (PRNewsfoto/Fimatix)
Sascha McDonald, Founder and Non-Executive Director of Testing Performance (PRNewsfoto/Fimatix)
Fimatix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fimatix)
Fimatix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fimatix)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fimatix-completes-acquisition-of-testing-performance-301399659.html

SOURCE Fimatix

