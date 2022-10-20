U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.25
    -10.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,480.00
    +20.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,080.75
    -72.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.84
    +1.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0017 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1231
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9600
    +0.1450 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.62
    -76.83 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.68
    -4.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Fimatix partners with regtech firm Corlytics in next stage of enhanced private sector offering

·3 min read

Two of the leading tech innovators, digital consultancy Fimatix and regulatory risk intelligence firm Corlytics, have agreed to formalise their partnership.

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Through this partnership, the two firms will integrate each other's services into their own offerings, creating a combined suite of products and solutions capable of augmenting regulation and change management systems across the financial services and insurance sectors.

Its partnership with Corlytics follows Fimatix's recent expansion of its private sector practice, including the appointment of Sanjeev Dhiman as Chief Business Officer for Private Sector Business and the acquisition of Idea Group in May.

Corlytics' risk intelligence solutions join Fimatix's governance and reporting tool Prodigy, information interaction service Nova, AI data manager Jaid, and outsourced recruitment tool Talent as a Service (TaaS). The partnership strengthens Fimatix's wider digital transformation offering, which enables organisations to expertly accelerate their digital development.

Fimatix CEO Tim Howarth said of the partnership:

"I have worked with Corlytics since 2014, we share a passion for putting technology at the heart of compliance.  With the team at Fimatix we've become well-acquainted with Corlytics' innovation, expertise, and state of the art regtech products. It has been impressive to see Corlytics' journey so far, and we are excited to be included in that as a formal partner in the future.

"I believe that together we can make significant improvements in risk and compliance effectiveness, benefitting organisations and end users throughout the financial services industry.  As ESG compliance increases in intensity there is huge demand for more efficient regulatory solutions and Corlytics has been leading this charge."

Corlytics CEO John Byrne said:

"We have been partnering with Fimatix since both companies' inception, working on transforming operating models essential in digitising the regulatory monitoring and change management processes at large financial services firms.

"Fimatix's rapid rise reflects the success of its clients in embracing change in digitising their businesses, and we are excited to be working with them in partnership. We believe that the Fimatix's Digital Transformation Experience and Capabilities can help customers to adopt our advanced regulatory technology, such that new ways of working, new operating models and new technology are fully adopted, used and deliver the value promised by these new technologies."

About Fimatix

Fimatix's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business and governments to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world. The business has a track record of supporting major banks and e-money fintech challengers within the financial services sector, and digital transformation in the UK Government including the Home Office, HSBC, RBS, Ziglu and The Big Exchange.

About Corlytics

Corlytics structures, rates and visualises regulation.

To be able to action and provide assurance on never-ending regulatory change requires firms to know what's relevant, where to focus and what's emerging.  That's where Corlytics is helping compliance, risk, legal and audit teams globally.  We monitor, assess, map and align regulatory changes in order to alert relevant areas of the business. We take a risk-based approach to prioritising developments and predicting what's ahead.

We combine innovative technology with deep legal and industry expertise. Our data science technology combines supervised statistical learning methods with novel linguistic feature engineering techniques using natural language processing.

Contact:
Eric Robinson,
M: 07796755773
E: e.r@lodestonecommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fimatix-partners-with-regtech-firm-corlytics-in-next-stage-of-enhanced-private-sector-offering-301653761.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today

    Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges continued to struggle today amid broader economic concerns in the country and rising COVID cases. In fact, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks many popular stocks, fell 7.3% today and hit its lowest mark in roughly nine years, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) fell roughly 6.6% today, while shares of the digital freight company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) fell close to 7%.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands, Lam Research

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down stock tickers on the move in after hours trading.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Keep Rising; Tesla Skids On Earnings, Elon Musk Comments

    Stocks fell as yields hit a 14-year high. Elon Musk teased a buyback after mixed Tesla earnings, but hinted at demand woes.

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.