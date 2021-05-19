FIME, The Largest Medical Trade Show For The Americas, Is Back And Better Than Ever

In-person event to be among the first hosted at the Miami Beach Convention Center this year, marking a new era for live trade events and providing a much-needed boost to the industry

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest medical trade show of the Americas is proud to announce that its 30th annual trade fair is making a return to Miami. FIME will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) from September 1-3, 2021.

Following FIME's hiatus last year due to the pandemic, global event organizer, Informa Markets, took a new approach to create an exciting program for the 2021 show. Based on extensive feedback from past attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, and partners, and using customer-driven insights, the entire FIME platform has been redefined.

This year's show will include an online experience as well as an in-person event, offering an even more robust program to maximize investment and participation. The online networking series will run August 2 – October 1, 2021. FIME offers free in-person visitor access to the widest range of new and refurbished medical devices and equipment and hospital technology, as well as opportunities for more interaction, engagement and networking between attendees and participants with the addition of the online component.

The safety of the show's participants and colleagues is of paramount importance, and as such, the event is being organized in accordance with the industry wide All Secure Standard to ensure safety, hygiene, cleanliness and operational effectiveness for all participants. The MBCC has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ Facility Accreditation , the gold standard for facilities and venues worldwide. Under the guidance of GBAC, MBCC has implemented the most stringent protocols and staff training for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. At the show, all participants will be required to follow the measures enforced by Informa and the MBCC, including the use of face masks at all times throughout the venue, maintaining social distancing in line with government guidance, and submitting to a temperature check upon arrival.

"Miami Beach is enacting the strongest health measures as we continue to safely welcome visitors from around the country and world," shared Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. "That is why we are proud and excited for FIME to return to our city once again to enjoy all our beautiful community has to offer."

FIME attendees will experience first-hand and in-person the latest technologies, including digital wearable devices, patient monitoring apps, disposable products, and telemedicine systems. In addition to showcasing some of the latest industry technologies, FIME connects manufacturers and service providers with healthcare providers, clinicians, procurement professionals, and dealers and distributors from throughout the United States and Latin America. In catering to the Latin America market, some of the conferences and seminars will be presented in Spanish as well as in English.

Exhibitors are excited to return to Miami Beach for the 2021 event. Ken Spett, President & Chief Executive Officer, GF Health Products, Inc. says, "Graham-Field has participated in every live FIME event since its inception, and this year will be no exception. We are anxious to reunite with our distributor partners and understand how personal relationships contribute to our mutual success."

The return of FIME to Miami, not only marks an important milestone in the return to live trade events, but also demonstrates the economic impact these events have. According to the Greater Miami Visitors and Convention Bureau (GMCVB), in Miami Beach alone, trade shows and meetings in 2019 brought in $260.8 million, through 734 meetings and conventions, 530,791 attendees and 480,000 room nights booked. These events are not only necessary for the industry and its members, but also an integral component of the business ecosystem, and FIME hopes to lead by example, encouraging others to make a valiant return to the circuit.

In addition to FIME, Informa Markets has successfully hosted or plans to host several large in-person events in the United States this year, including:

MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando (February 2021)

MRO Americas (April 2021)

World of Concrete (June 2021)

CphI North America (August 2021)

MD&M West (August 2021)

SupplySide (August 2021)

"After a hiatus last year, we are back with an incredibly diverse list of exhibitors and a hybrid model that is more dynamic, rewarding and offers the potential to deliver even greater possibilities and opportunities for participants," said Gil Alejo, Exhibition Director for FIME. "This year's event is significant because it marks a new beginning for live trade events. With both the online and in-person programs providing six weeks' worth of content, engagement, networking and knowledge-sharing, and the unique benefits of an omni-channel experience, this is poised to be our best year yet."

About FIME:

FIME is the Americas' leading medical trade fair and exhibition, gathering thousands of medical device and equipment manufacturers and suppliers, dealers, distributors and other healthcare professionals from across the United States, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

The show provides a strong business platform to more than 1,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries, including 15 country pavilions to showcase cutting-edge device innovations and solutions. The event also hosts several multi-disciplinary educational business conferences. For more information, please visit www.fimeshow.com .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media contacts:

Gracia Larrain Latiffe Ghanem gracia@theencore.co latiffe@theencore.co 305 205 5270 305 479 0279

