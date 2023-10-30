Fin City Brewing to open in Ocean City, big candy store coming to Centre at Salisbury mall

Are you in the market for tasty craft beer? How about a plate chock-full of juicy burgers and fries? Or, maybe you're in search of a nutritional smoothie to kick off your day. Whatever your cravings may be, there's plenty to choose from in Maryland and Delaware.

Check out what's new and coming soon to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Ocean City

Fin City Brewing Company

12911 Ocean Gateway, Unit 206

Fin City Brewing Co. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 12911 Ocean Gateway in Ocean City, Maryland.

A brand new take on a local brewery is coming soon to West Ocean City. Fin City Brewing Company announced Oct. 16 its grand plan to open its taproom and brew lab in the Westside 50 Plaza, next to Pancho & Lefty’s.

The locally owned craft brewery, formerly located at 12913 Ocean Gateway, finds inspiration within the fishing industry. The brewery's new beer lab is said to include a small batch brew house viewable from the taproom.

Fin City Brewing Company's new taproom will have a seating capacity of about 45 plus standing room, as well as 12 taps serving its core beers and tasty experimental brews only available at the taproom, according to its website.

The brewery, founded in Ocean City, also says it will offer dishes from Hooper’s Crab House, Pancho & Lefty’s and other local restaurants. A grand opening date and hours of operation for the brewery have yet to be announced.

Salisbury

IT'SUGAR

2300 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Stores inside The Centre at Salisbury mall on March 17, 2020, in Salisbury, Maryland.

IT’SUGAR candy company is coming soon to The Centre at Salisbury. According to its website, the trendy candy store specializes in innovative sweets, fun novelty gifts, plush toys and giant candy.

The Centre at Salisbury, the longstanding mall that anchors the city's north side, announced Aug. 24 that it is now under new ownership. The mall is now owned and managed by 4th Dimension Properties.

IT'SUGAR, founded in 2006, is just one of the many new businesses expected to open at the mall in the near future. A full list of new businesses that will be featured in the mall has yet to be announced.

Berlin

Holy Macaroni

11436 Samuel Bowen Blvd

Holy Macaroni's original location opened May 2023 in Ocean City, Md.

In addition to Holy Macaroni's latest grand opening in the city of Salisbury, the restaurant recently celebrated its third grand opening, this one in the small town of Berlin, near Walmart and Home Depot.

The restaurant, which officially opened on Oct. 27, has taken over the former Pizza Peel location at 11436 Samuel Bowen Blvd. Holy Macaroni is now open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Pocomoke City

Cosmic Vintage & Mid Century

203 2nd St.

Cosmic Vintage and Mid Century Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 203 2nd Street in Pocomoke City, Maryland

Pocomoke City welcomed its newest business to town on Oct. 5. Cosmic Vintage & Mid Century, a brand new local store, offers a unique vintage and antique shopping experience.

"We are happy to be a part of the downtown community and extremely excited about our future here in Pocomoke City Maryland," the store said online.

Cosmic Vintage & Mid Century is now open from 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment only Mondays through Thursdays.

Chris McMullen, owner of Cosmic Vintage and Mid Century, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Pocomoke City, Maryland. McMullen and his wife opened the store to sell their hand selected pieces.

Rehoboth Beach

Smashed & Fried

36944 Country Club Road

A brand new eatery where burgers, fries and many more eats unite in harmony is now open for business at Jungle Jim’s in Rehoboth Beach. Smashed & Fried, run by locals, for locals, is owned and operated by Ken Lingo.

"Smashed & Fried is your go-to destination for delicious burgers, crispy fries, and more, all in a beautiful outdoor setting. Dine outdoors with us and enjoy some delicious food along with a game of cornhole," the eatery states online.

Smashed & Fried's menu offers burgers, chicken tender platters, classic cheesesteaks, macaroni and cheese and more. The eatery is now open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays.

Lewes

Turtley Awesome Nutrition

18259 Coastal Hwy

The town of Lewes welcomed its newest nutritional shop, Turtley Awesome Nutrition, on Oct. 2. The nutritional coffee and smoothie shop, a healthy alternative to Starbucks, is located at 18259 Coastal Highway along Route 1.

Turtley Awesome Nutrition is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife duo of Robbie Vogl and Renada L'Italien. The shop's menu offers a wide selection of smoothies, energy mocktails and coffee.

Turtley Awesome Nutrition has two sister locations — Mission Nutrition in Dover and Next Level Nutrition in Milford. The shop is now open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Milton

The SipUrban Farmhouse

105 Federal St

A new coffee shop is now open for business in Milton. SipUrban Farmhouse, owned and operated by Kristen Latham, is the long-awaited successor to Latham's former Suburban Farmhouse.

The quaint coffee house celebrated its official grand opening on Sept. 27. SipUrban Farmhouse offers an array of tasty muffins, cruffins, cookies, pastries, quiche and a wide selection of coffee.

"Thank you so much to everyone who stopped in, wished us well, and enjoyed our delicious foods and drinks! It feels sooo good to finally be home," the cafe said online.

SipUrban Farmhouse, located at 105 Federal St., is now open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Milford

Farmacy Market

28 S. Walnut St.

The town of Milford is gearing up to open Farmacy Market, soon to be located at 28 S. Walnut Street. The fresh and fine foods market is owned by two local Milford families — the Helmicks and Shupes.

"We're excited to embark on this journey with you all and it's your support and the wonderful people of our community making it all possible. Thank you for believing in us and for being a part of our fresh and fine foods market adventure," Farmacy Market said online.

Farmacy Market, passionate about food as both sustenance and medicine, is looking to delight customers with the finest in fresh, ethical and sustainable gourmet delights by partnering with local Delmarva farmers and artisans.

A grand opening date and hours of operation for the fresh and fine foods market have yet to be announced. However, Farmacy Market shared it cannot wait to begin welcoming customers very soon.

