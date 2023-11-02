Fin Resources Insider Buyers See Boost After Market Cap Rose AU$3.7m

Fin Resources Limited (ASX:FIN) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 25% resulting in a AU$3.7m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original AU$1.10m acquisition is now worth AU$1.68m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Fin Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Niv Dagan was the biggest purchase of Fin Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.03. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Fin Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Fin Resources, over the last three months. insider Niv Dagan spent AU$1.1m on stock. But we did see insider Niv Dagan sell shares worth AU$294k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fin Resources insiders own about AU$4.4m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Fin Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Fin Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Fin Resources has 5 warning signs (3 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

