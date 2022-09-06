Finacity and ING Belgium NV Facilitate Increase of Accounts Receivable Securitization Program to $200 Million for Cushman & Wakefield

Finacity

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Company, and ING Belgium SA/NV announce that they have facilitated an increase from $125 million to $200 million of the commitment capacity for the Accounts Receivables Securitization Program for Cushman & Wakefield Inc. (“C&W”), a leading global real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago, IL.



About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. (www.cushmanwakefield.com)

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. (www.Finacity.com)

About ING Belgium

ING Belgium SA/NV offers all customer segments, retail as well as private banking customers, small, medium-sized and large enterprises, a wide range of financial products and services via the distribution channel of their choice. ING Belgium SA/NV employs 8,282 people full time and is a subsidiary of ING Bank N.V. which offers services to 33 million individual, corporate and institutional customers in more than 40 countries in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia.

