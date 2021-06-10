U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Final 2 days for early-bird savings to TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing & Fundraising

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Listen up, all you budget-conscious early-stage founders. That sound you hear is the countdown clock for serious savings to TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing & Fundraising on July 8-9. You have just two days left to score early-bird savings and keep $100 in your wallet. Want loads of opportunity for less money? Beat the deadline and register here before Friday, June 11 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

We’ve packed this two-day virtual event with more than a dozen (and counting) presentations by leading startup experts holding forth on a range of topics every startup founder needs to master — or at least understand enough to outsource wisely. We’re talking essentials like product-market fit, paid marketing strategies and, every founder’s favorite topic, fundraising.

But this isn’t a one-way situation. Nope, these are highly interactive sessions, and you’ll have plenty of time to get answers to your most pressing questions. Check the event agenda and start planning your schedule.

Here’s just a taste of the topics on tap.

How to Line Up Your Growth with Your Goals: Unlike giant brands, startups need to use their marketing spend wisely and efficiently. Sound Ventures’ Susan Su is a growth marketing expert and will share how to define growth based on your startup’s goals, and how to take a framework-based approach to growth, rather than relying on old playbooks that aren’t relevant.

How to Navigate the Ever-Changing World of Early-Stage VC: With over 25 personal investments, AngelList Venture CEO Avlok Kohli knows a thing or two about early-stage fundraising. At Early Stage, Kohli will explain the landscape of the early-stage fundraising market and how to take advantage of the changes in the VC world over the past year.

Nail the Narrative: Storytelling is a critical skill for startups. Coatue Management partner Caryn Marooney, formerly head of comms for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, will share how to frame the narrative for a startup depending on the audience and ensure that when you’re talking about your company, people are not only listening, but they want to learn more.

Pro Tip: Your pass includes access to video-on-demand. With VOD flexibility, you can watch sessions you missed and/or review sessions you attended to absorb the details on a cellular level.

Still on the fence? Here’s what Ashley Barrington, founder of MarketPearl, told us about her experience at Early Stage 2020:

I recommend going to Early Stage. The virtual aspect helps in terms of scheduling, it offers community-building through networking, and it gives early-stage founders a framework for navigating the startup ecosystem. This is the stage where founders need more support, especially if they haven’t done this before.

TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing & Fundraising takes place on July 8-9, but the clock is ticking. If you want to save $100, buy your pass before Friday, June 11 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Find loads of opportunity for less money. It’s the TechCrunch way!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Early Stage 2021 – Marketing & Fundraising? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

