With final approach on the horizon, remake of Austin's former Mueller airport powers ahead

Within the past two decades, several million square feet of new housing, office, retail, hotel and other development has transformed Austin's former airport site into a subcity of its own within the nation's 10th largest city.

It has been almost a quarter of a century since the last flight took off from Robert Mueller Municipal Airport in 1999, and even longer — nearly 40 years — since a group of citizens living nearby submitted a proposal to the city with their early vision for its future redevelopment.

Now, the finish line for a 20-year development plan is only 18 months away for the 700-acre Mueller neighborhood, located just northeast of downtown Austin off of Airport Boulevard.

But before development wraps up on the massive mixed-use community by December 2024 (and not all the building will be 100% complete by then), plenty of dirt is still moving. More parks, housing, office and retail development are underway — and yet to come.

Just over 1,300 apartments and 265 condominiums are under construction.

A final section of homes is adding 371 rooftops.

Crews are building two new parks, with construction expected to start on a third park before the end of the year. Once completed, Mueller will have 140 acres of parks and other green space, including trails and protected bike lanes.

A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is expected open in September in Mueller's Regional Retail Center.

Chuy's Tex-Mex, Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Honest Mary's will be opening restaurants in Mueller's Aldrich Street district.

A middle school with a capacity for 800 students is about to debut, initially starting with sixth grade in August.

More than 81,000 square feet of retail space is coming that will bring the total retail square footage to 737,000 square feet once Mueller is completed. Most of the retailers in Mueller's Town Center — some 77% — are local.

Three vacant tracts, totaling about 10 acres, remain to be developed. One parcel is slated for housing — either condos or apartments — while uses for the other two sites have yet to be determined.

“What’s incredible for me is to see the vision of a community and a city become reality all these years later," said Greg Weaver, executive vice president of Catellus Development Corp., who the city in 2002 tapped as Mueller's master developer after a national search.

Mueller's transformation continues under its partnership between the City of Austin and Catellus. A master development agreement, which the Austin City Council passed in 2004, governs Mueller's redevelopment. Mueller's 700 acres are expected to be substantially built out by December 2024 when the development agreement ends.

From grassroots effort to full-fledged reality

The origins of what ultimately became Mueller's master plan started as a grassroots effort in the 1980s. A decades-long planning process followed involving city leaders and planners, consultants and the community. In 1996 came the creation of a 16-member task force of community stakeholders. Throughout the process, citizen participation and engagement were a vital part of the process in shaping a new future for Mueller.

The vision was to create a sustainable urban development with a mix of uses, attracting people with varied incomes, assorted housing types, an array of businesses and a network of parks, trails and other open space in a walkable, transit-oriented environment.

The closing of the airport in 1999 and the signing of the master development agreement paved the way for the vision to begin to unfold, and in 2007, Mueller welcomed its first residents.

"Yes, a few things have changed since surrounding residents (laid out their early vision) to the City of Austin back in 1984, but by and large, the overall concept of what Mueller would become is being fulfilled: a mix of people living in a mix of housing types, walking along tree-lined sidewalks and riding along protected bike lanes, enjoying their days at a nearby office, their evenings in a mix of parks or an evening at their choice of mix of local restaurants,” Weaver said.

Today Mueller is home to an estimated 14,200 homeowners and renters. That number is expected to grow to about 16,300 once the development is completed.

The Mueller district just north of Downtown Austin has grown over the years with homes, condos, apartments, retail and even an H-E-B grocery store and has transformed Austin's former 700-acre airport site.

Priscilla Cortez and her husband, John-Michael Cortez, who worked as the chief of staff for former Mayor Steve Adler, have been living at Mueller for seven years in July. They live with their daughter, Isabella Cortez, in a house with a yard big enough for their French bulldog, Gigi.

"We were looking for a neighborhood where our 13-year-old daughter could be outside and play in a safe neighborhood," Priscilla Cortez said. The couple also wanted to be where they could walk to restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues.

"I don't know we knew (then) how much we wanted this, but we do now," said Cortez, who also works at Mueller, in The Thinkery. "We sit on our front porch and talk to our neighbors. It creates a sense of community and belonging that we were hoping to have."

She said there are "always people outside, walking their dogs, running, riding their bikes." One of her favorite days is Halloween, "when everybody comes out, decorates, and people come from other parts of Austin.

"This is my bubble and I don't go outside of it very much because everything I want and need is right here," she said.

Brian Dolezal, vice president of Mueller Marketing & Communications · Catellus Development Corporation, shows how the Mueller mixed-use development has transformed the former 700-acre airport site over the years in Austin.

'A space for all'

On the employment side, about 11,200 people work at businesses in the Mueller district. Up to 16,500 people are expected to work there when it is completed.

Some 130 businesses now operate at Mueller. Its four largest employers are the Teachers Retirement System of Texas; Austin Energy; Texas Mutual; and Ascension Texas, which owns and manages Dell Children's Medical Center.

Erica Vasquez, 26, has worked at Colleen's Kitchen in Mueller for about three months.

"The vibe (at Mueller) represents a new generation of Austin," Vasquez said, describing its mixed demographic and family-friendly environment.

"It's a space for all," she said. "There's a lot of older crowds, but there are attractions for the younger people — hot spots such as the bars and salsa dancing on Sunday nights at Veracruz."

Vasquez rents an apartment near Mueller, but said she hopes that "someday I can move to the neighborhood and join the fun."

Aiming for affordability

Mueller includes a mix of market-rate and affordable housing, the latter of which by design is interspersed throughout the neighborhood.

Under the development agreement, the city requires 25% of all housing units at Mueller to be priced for households who earn at or below 80% of the Austin-area's median family income for owner-occupied properties, and at or below 60% of median family income for rental units. Presently, Mueller is meeting or exceeding those goals, with 25.3% of the homes and apartments qualifying as affordable, according to Catellus.

The Austin-area's median family income currently is is $122,300 for a family of four.

Kathy Sokolic lives at Mueller, and as an agent with Realty Austin, she also works there, specializing in the real estate market at Mueller and the Austin area in general. In addition, she serves on a commission that oversees for the Austin City Council how Mueller's master development agreement is implemented.

"All the affordable housing pricing has remained pretty stable but has risen with the city's rising median family income," Sokolic said. "For example, a resale will still be under $300,000 for a qualified buyer."

For Mueller's for-sale housing that qualifies under guidelines as affordable, prices range from the $215,000s into the $230,000s, Catellus said.

On the rental side, Mueller's apartments with below-market rates have gross rents of $1,299 a month, on average, or an average of $1.45 per square foot. That's according to information provided to the Statesman by Austin-based consulting firm Capitol Market Research, and covering four complexes: Aldrich 51, Mueller Crossing, Jordan at Mueller and Urban Villas.

"Mueller has become very desirable due to its location and abundant amenities, which have driven up (housing) prices over time," Sokolic said. "Thankfully the city had the forethought to create the affordable program, based on the city's median family income, to allow for more people to own and rent here. We see teachers, civic employees, and non-profit leaders able to enjoy everything Mueller has to offer."

Development in the Mueller district.

What about Mueller's market-rate housing?

As is the case throughout the five-county Austin region, prices at Mueller have risen along with the area's job and population growth. That increased demand, coupled with a lingering lack of housing supply, has pushed prices in Austin ever-higher, experts continue to say.

Mueller's desirability further drives prices upward.

For the market-rate housing at Mueller for all property types (including single-family houses, condos and townhomes), and for active, pending and recently sold listings, the average price point is $922,028, Sokolic said, citing data from the Austin Board of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service. The median is $899,000, the data show.

By comparison, prices 10 years ago for Mueller's for-sale housing were about $427,360 on average, and the median was $440,000, MLS data show.

On the rental side, gross rents for Mueller's market-rate apartment units average $2,397 a month, according to Capitol Market Research. Those averages are for apartment complexes including AMLI Mueller, AMLI Branch Park; AMLI on Aldrich; Mosaic at Mueller and SYNC at Mueller.

Construction in the Mueller district.

Ownership model allowed for recession-proof development

Charles Heimsath, a longtime Austin-based real estate consultant, said Mueller is "a unique community in many ways," with a structure that has fostered its success.

"All of the land was owned by the City of Austin, which enabled the city to dictate affordability goals unobtainable by a private developer buying land at market prices," said Heimsath, president of Capitol Market Research. "Catellus had all 700 acres under contract, but the city held ownership" until market conditions were ready for Catellus to build on its various sections in a phased fashion over time.

"This enabled Catellus to survive the last two recessions," Heimsath said. "The master plan is very well conceived and well executed, beginning with lower density residential development, while reserving higher density development until the market was ripe. And finally, having the Dell Children's Hospital in the community acts as a catalyst for both commercial and residential development at Mueller."

Pam Hefner, the redevelopment project manager in the City of Austin's Economic Development Department, is the point person at the city who has been working with Catellus on the Mueller project for 20 years.

Through the city-Catellus partnership, more than $1.8 billion dollars of real estate has been developed at Mueller to date, where Hefner has said it "will bolster the city’s tax rolls in perpetuity."

Brian Dolezal, Vice President, Mueller Marketing & Communications · Catellus Development Corporation, points to a model of the Mueller district.

Rooftops keep rising

Work continues at Mueller on its housing stock, from single-family homes to condos and apartments.

Ryan Companies is building an apartment complex with 345 units.

AMLI is building its fourth apartment project at Mueller with 326 units. AMLI plans to break ground, possibly by the end of the year, on another project with 648 units, Mueller's largest apartment community to date. The fifth complex will also include 10,000 square feet of retail space along Aldrich Street.

In each of these apartment complexes, 15% of the units will qualify as affordable.

On the ownership side, Austin-based Pearlstone Partners is building a six-story condominium project with 200 units called Parkside at Mueller. The first residents could move in by early next year.

Austin Modern Lofts is building two condo projects, including one at the corner of 51st and Mueller Boulevard that wraps around the parking garage of the Austin school district's Performing Arts Center.

As with the apartments, some of the units in the three condo projects under construction will be set aside as affordable for income-qualified buyers.

As it enters its next phase of development, Catellus' Weaver said Mueller "has tremendous momentum."

"Some might assume Mueller’s development has concluded because so much is here now, but there are even more houses, more apartments, more condos, more parks, more offices, more retailers and more people to come," Weaver said. "It’s a thrilling time to see this project through to the end, especially for those of us who have worked to build this community called Mueller for so long.”

Mueller projects under construction or finished vs. Mueller development at full buildout

Housing; 6,580 units now; 6,890 units upon completion

Affordable housing; 1,665 units currently; 1,725 units upon completion

Residents; 14,200 currently; about 16,300 at the end

Commercial/institutional space; 2.7 million square feet now; 4.6 million square feet upon completion

Number of businesses; 130 currently; the final number is TBD

Retail: currently about 655,500 square feet of space; about 736,800 square feet upon completion

Employees (office and retail); currently 11,200; estimated 16,500 upon completion

Public parks and open space; currently 122 acres; 140 acres expected upon completion

Number of parks: 9 currently; 12 expected

Source: Catellus Development Co.

