New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022

Danmarks Skibskredit A/S
·1 min read
Danmarks Skibskredit A/S
Danmarks Skibskredit A/S

Danish Ship Finance issues new floating rate non-callable bullet bond (SMB) with maturity date 1 January 2027.

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms are stated below.

The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/.

ISIN

Capital Centre

Currency

Opening date

Maturity

DK0004133485

Institute in General

DKK

24 February 2023

1 January 2027

Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding and Investor Relations, Jonas Kau, tel +45 33 33 93 33, IR@skibskredit.dk

Attachment


