New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022
Danish Ship Finance issues new floating rate non-callable bullet bond (SMB) with maturity date 1 January 2027.
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms are stated below.
The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/.
ISIN
Capital Centre
Currency
Opening date
Maturity
DK0004133485
Institute in General
DKK
24 February 2023
1 January 2027
Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding and Investor Relations, Jonas Kau, tel +45 33 33 93 33, IR@skibskredit.dk
