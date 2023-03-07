New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated below.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
ISIN
Series
Currency
Coupon
Loan repayment profile
Maturity
DK0009540981
01E
DKK
5.00%
Annuity
01.10.2056
DK0009541013
01E
DKK
5.00%
Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)
01.10.2056
DK0009541872
01E
DKK
4.00%
Annuity
01.10.2056
DK0009541955
01E
DKK
4.00%
Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)
01.10.2056
DK0009542680
01E
DKK
4.00%
Annuity
01.10.2046
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
