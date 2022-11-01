Final Days to Register for the Strategic Asset Allocation and Portfolio Management Course: Review Developments and Best Practices within the Investment Management Industry (November 7-9, 2022)
This practical 2 day course will review developments and best practices within the investment management industry focusing on asset allocation and portfolio construction.
Conducted by a trainer with many years of practical experience from the sector the workshop is designed to be interactive drawing on the knowledge and experiences of the trainer and participants.
You will have a chance to explore the best practices across the industry using current industry research, reports, analysis and case studies. You will be also encouraged to apply the best practices from your own market and business.
The program is designed for delegates with a knowledge of the fundamentals of modern portfolio theory, asset allocation theory, equity analysis and portfolio construction techniques.
What will you learn
By the end of this course you will:
Understand how to design asset allocation models for different client types and market conditions
Build and maintain optimal portfolio's based on investor needs
Recognise the key features, advantages and risks of the key asset classes and their role in portfolio construction
Recognise how to identify and capture alpha
Appreciate the significance of behavioural biases and how to manage them when designing investment strategies for different client type
Main topics covered during this training
The nature of the Investment Management market
Market tends and product evolution
The theoretical tools and concepts
Risk/return relationship
Diversification and correlation
Constructing the framework
Rebalancing and reallocation
The process of asset allocation and portfolio construction in practice
The search for 'alpha' and the importance of information ratios
Performance Measurement and attribution
The importance of Behavioural Finance
Asset class characteristics
Who Should Attend:
Private Bankers and Wealth Managers
Family Office Executives
High Net Worth Investors and their advisors
Investment Managers, Strategists & Analysts
Risk managers
Trustees
Accountants / Lawyers
Pension Fund Professionals
Regulatory bodies and Policy makers
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Overview of the Investment Management industry
The players
The key client
The core product
Market trends
Key Performance Indicators and Profit dynamics
Investment "themes" and "styles"
Market trends and Product evolution
The passive vs. active debate - 'redefining active management'
Separation of alpha and beta
ETF's
Smart Beta
Open architecture
Multi Manager approaches
Liability driven strategies
Outcome funds
The "building blocks"
Asset allocation - Art or Science?
The relevance of Modern Portfolio theory and "efficient markets" today
Risk
The risk/return relationship
The "efficient frontier" concept
Asset and portfolio risk and returns
Different types of risk and perception of risk
Risk measures
Risk premium
Diversification and Correlation
The asset allocation process
Overview
The Investment Policy Statement
Types of asset allocation
Principal protection and principal growth assets
Constructing the Framework
Matching asset classes with wealth levels and income needs
Asset and portfolio risk
Risk adjusted returns
Case study: Building and maintaining optimal portfolio solutions
Rebalancing and reallocation
Principles and Scope
Approaches to rebalancing
Advantages and disadvantages
Managing 'drift' in the portfolio and 'maverick' risk
Relative performance
Critical success factors
Special considerations when dealing with concentrated positions
Asset allocation and other portfolio construction disciplines
Strategic principles
Style and sector selection
Region and country selection
Industry and Security selection
Manager selection
Information ratios for different investment styles
Currency selection and currency overlay
Market timing
Decision points in implementation strategy
The search for 'alpha' and the importance of information ratios
Defining alpha
Sources of alpha
Portable alpha
Alpha generation and manager skill
The information ratio and coefficient
The fundamental law of active management
The emergence of SMART Beta
Performance Measurement and Attribution
Individual investor behaviour
Introduction - What is behavioural finance?
Decision theory
Factors impacting individual asset allocation decisions
The significance of 'asset locations'
Goal based asset allocation
Comparison of expected utility, prospect theory and mean variance analysis
Individual investor behaviour characteristics
What can we learn from 'market history'?
The cycle of 'emotion'
Identifying patterns of irrationality
Risk profiling - dealing with behavioural bias
Reacting to client irrationality
Moderate or adapt the asset allocation?
Summary of implications for portfolio design
Case study: The practical application of Behavioural Finance concepts
Asset class characteristics
Asset class descriptions and distinguishing qualities
Evaluation of asset classes
Specific challenges with Fixed Income
Duration
Convexity
Hedge ratio
Yield components
Skewness and Kurtosis
Case study: Thought leadership in Asset Allocation - The "Yale Model"
