FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global, Inc. ('Coinbase' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:COIN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in April 2021 (the 'IPO'), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Coinbase was in need of a considerable injection of cash at the time of its IPO. The Company's platform suffered from service disruptions that were likely to include as it scaled to an increasing number of users. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Coinbase, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660550/FINAL-DEADLINE-APPROACHING-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Coinbase-Global-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

    The Canadian dollar on Thursday fell to a nearly one-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as concern about rising global coronavirus cases and potential cutting of stimulus by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. "The fragile commodities and risk backdrop" is likely to continue to weigh on the loonie in the near term, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year."