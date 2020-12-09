U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,697.74
    -4.51 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,138.63
    -35.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,551.38
    -31.39 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.09
    +5.31 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    45.40
    -0.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.20
    -26.70 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.54 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9440
    +0.0310 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2760
    +0.1260 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,380.74
    +424.51 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    358.92
    +5.11 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,564.29
    +5.47 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,817.94
    +350.84 (+1.33%)
     

FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:RETA) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 15, 2019, and August 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 14, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Reata failed to produce MOXIe Part 2 study results sufficient to support marketing approval for omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA from the FDA without additional evidence. It was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA based on the MOXIe Part 2 study alone. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Reata, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620162/FINAL-DEADLINE-APPROACHING-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Reata-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Latest Stories

  • Tesla, Trading at $650, Gets $90 Price Target From JPMorgan

    JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has told clients not to increase their holdings in Tesla to approximate its weight in the S&P; 500 ahead of its inclusion to the benchmark on December 21.

  • DoorDash IPO Delivers Billions to Its Stanford Founders

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanford University students Tony Xu, Andy Fang and Stanley Tang had a revelation seven years ago in a Palo Alto macaroon store.The shop’s owner showed them pages and pages of delivery orders she hadn’t been able to fulfill. Demand wasn’t high enough to hire a full-time delivery person, but there was no way she could drop off all the orders herself. It was a story the three heard again and again as they worked to understand how they could leverage technology to help small businesses.They decided to build a basic web page with menus from local restaurants to see if there was demand for a delivery business. “It was super simple, ugly, and honestly we weren’t really expecting anything,” Tang said at a Stanford lecture years later. “All of a sudden we got a phone call - someone called! They wanted to order Thai food.”Now, those three are billionaires as the company they founded -- San Francisco-based DoorDash Inc. -- goes public, having grown into the leading delivery company in the U.S. DoorDash sold 33 million shares Tuesday for $102 each in an initial public offering, raising $3.37 billion.Other investors who stand to benefit from the IPO include Sequoia Capital, Softbank’s Vision Fund and Yuri Milner’s DST Global. DoorDash, which was valued privately in June at $16 billion, would be worth about $38 billion at the offering price on a fully diluted basis.The founders made that first delivery of prawn pad thai themselves, juggling the rapidly growing business with the demands of their studies.“We would go to class, and then after we would go deliver food,” Tang said. “We were the customer support. I sometimes had to take phone calls during lectures. We spent afternoons going down University Avenue just passing out flyers, trying to promote DoorDash.”Pandemic BoostThey continue to encourage all their employees to make deliveries, engage in customer support or other front-line tasks at least once a month.The business grew rapidly, expanding across the U.S. and into Canada and Australia, but it received an unexpected boost this year as the coronavirus pandemic kept people away from restaurants, instead ordering food on their smartphones. Total revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30 was $1.9 billion, compared with $587 million in the same period last year. The company’s second quarter was the first profitable one in its history.To support its merchants and delivery people during Covid, DoorDash said it cut commission costs for certain businesses and increased driver payments. Still, the company has been accused by some restaurants of squeezing them for profits when they’ve been otherwise unable to open for normal in-store service.The three founders each own stakes worth $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion based on the IPO price, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Xu has voting authority over all Class B shares, filings show, giving him control of the company with 69% of the voting power.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's Musk relocates to Texas from California; compares himself to war general

    Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal's editor in chief. "The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas ... and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla," the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Apple Hits New Buy Point, While Tesla Slides From Record High; DoorDash IPO Set To Surge 70%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Wednesday, as Apple hit a new buy point. Tesla stock raced to record highs.

  • These software stocks could be bigger winners than Zoom and Okta next year

    An improving economy once widespread COVID-19 vaccinations occur could usher in a new set of software winners, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.

  • Dave Ramsey says beware these 10 major money 'don'ts'

    The financial expert and radio host says Americans stay poor because of these blunders.

  • Luminar Could Own 100% of the Lidar Market — And It May Still Be Overvalued

    After months of waiting, special purpose acquisition company "Gores Metropoulous" finally completed its reverse-merger IPO on December 3, turning light detection and ranging (lidar) maker Luminar Technologies (LAZR) into a publicly-traded company. Less than a week later, Luminar stock has more than doubled -- and now, Northland Securities has decided it's time to cash in chips and downgrade it.In his brief research note, Northland analyst Gus Richard took down Luminar on Tuesday, downgrading the stock to "market perform" and assigning a $41 price target to the $41.80 stock. Although Richard believes Luminar will eventually become "the automotive lidar" leader (you know, once automakers actually start putting lidar in cars), this market is "still in its infancy," observes the analyst. (To watch Richard's track record, click here)Volvo will probably be the first big automaker to incorporate the technology into its cars, but even Volvo is a good two years away from "production ramp" on such vehicles. In the meantime, the 5-star analyst expects Luminar stock to wobble both higher and lower, such that even if you believe in the technology, you'll probably have plenty of opportunity to buy this stock at better prices.What price would be nice for Luminar stock? That's hard to say, exactly. In Richard's view, lidar will eventually play a role in self-driving automobiles, and the "lidar market" could be worth as much as $2.5 billion by 2025. Problem is, at its present market capitalization, Richard observes that Luminar stock costs "6x" the value of the entire automotive lidar market.In other words, if Luminar should happen to capture the entire lidar market -- i.e. if in 2025, every lidar unit sold, everywhere in the world, is a Luminar unit -- the stock would still be selling for six times all of those sales (which isn't exactly a cheap valuation, especially looking five years out). Moreover, Richard points out that realistically, Luminar probably won't capture 100% of all lidar sales worldwide. It would actually be very lucky to capture even one-third of all sales and, even assuming that happens, the stock would still be selling for about 18 times 2025 sales.And not meaning to beat a dead horse, but 18 times sales five years away is pretty crazy valuation, even in this market.So why not just go all in and downgrade the stock to "sell?" Our hunch is the analyst expects Luminar's sales growth alone might impress investors, and potentially allow the stock to hold onto most of its current valuation. From $15 million in sales this year, the analyst forecasts sales to more than double to $35 million by 2022 -- then apparently zoom 2,000% more to approach $750 million by 2025.If Luminar even just promises that kind of growth (whether or not it actually delivers), the prospect alone might tempt investors to stick around and see what happens in 2025 -- especially seeing how well the stock has already done in 2020. (See LAZR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2021

    In 2021, the fate of the economy -- and the stock market -- will likely revolve around the pace and effectiveness of factors like vaccine rollouts for COVID-19 along with fiscal stimulus and government assistance programs. As nations race to reach the coveted post-pandemic phase, themes like technology, penny pinching, entertainment and personal health run through the best stocks to buy for 2021. Adobe is "best in class" in its industry by a country mile.

  • U.S. student loan system will lead to 'inevitable cancellation,' expert argues

    Income-based repayment plans have been touted as an alternative to cancellation, to help borrowers to reduce their financial burden when it comes to paying back their student debt. Researchers say it’s not a feasible solution.

  • DoorDash, Airbnb Lead Big IPO Week—but Peter Thiel’s AbCellera Could Be the Winner

    Ten traditional IPOs are expected to price their deals this week, raising roughly $8 billion, according to data from Dealogic. This includes Airbnb and DoorDash, which each boosted their offerings ahead of their listings.

  • DoorDash Delivers IPO Price Well Above Expectations; Is Ready To Trade

    The largest provider of food delivery services priced 33 million shares at $102, well above the estimated price range of $90 to $95 and receiving a market valuation of $38.2 billion.

  • 3 U.S. Cannabis Stocks Gearing up for Growth; Cantor Says ‘Buy’

    At the end of 2018, Canada fully legalized cannabis, nationwide, for both medical and recreational use. With the incoming Biden Administration, the US is expected to follow suit with Federal-level legalization, or at least formal decriminalization, sometime in the next four years. An exact timetable is impossible to predict; much will depend on the partisan makeup of Congress after the Georgia Senate runoff vote in early January.For now, cannabis legalization in the US is something of a checkerboard. Most states have at least partial legalization, with only Idaho and Nebraska holding out. Eleven states have made cannabis fully legal for all adults; the remaining 37 states have some form of partial medical use, and even Nebraska has decriminalized the substance. Under Federal law, cannabis remains an illegal controlled substance.Cantor analyst Pablo Zuanic recently met with several cannabis industry execs and came back with a few takeaways."[The] speakers believe that under a Biden WH and Republican-controlled Senate, banking reform would pass in early 2021 and would be included in a COVID relief package [...] In general, both speakers believe measured progression in legislation is the best path at the federal level, and expect a version of the STATES act (making cannabis federally permissible) to pass the Senate post the next midterms (this could take place sooner in the event of a 50-50 Senate split and a Biden WH). Other changes (descheduling, federal legalization) may take longer," Zuanic noted.Prepping for the possible changes, Zuanic has also been reviewing several cannabis stocks operating in the American market. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up the stats on three such stocks, which show the classic ‘growth stock’ profile: plenty of upside potential, recent strong share appreciation, and a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. Curaleaf (CURLF)We’ll start with Curaleaf which, with a $7.7 billion market cap, is one of the largest cannabis companies around. By revenue, Curaleaf is the world’s largest cannabis producer, a position it cemented with the acquisition, earlier this year, of private competitor Grassroots. Curaleaf has operations in 23 states, including 30 processing facilities, 88 dispensaries, and 134 dispensary licenses. Curaleaf grows its product in 22 cultivation sites, with a combined 1.6 million square feet of cultivation capacity.Curaleaf’s performance this year, both in financial results and share appreciation, show the potential of the cannabis market in the US. The company reported $193.2 million in Q3 revenue, for a 59% sequential gain and even more impressive 164% year-over-year growth. The gains were powered by retail revenue, which grew 3x year-over-year to 135.3 million and wholesale revenue, which saw a massive 7x yoy gain to $45 million. While Curaleaf reported a net loss for Q3, that loss was only 1 cent per share, where analysts had expected twice that amount.Curaleaf shares are up 85% year-to-date. While trading in the company has been volatile, it has regained all of its COVID related losses from last winter.Covering this stock for Cantor, Zuanic writes, “We believe the company’s scale advantage, ability to raise funds ($1Bn shelf), and continued store and cultivation expansion, all warrant a valuation premium to peers… [Curaleaf] did not provide guidance for 2021, but the assumption is that it would post growth over the $1Bn annualized figure with which it will likely exit 2020.”Backing this bullish stance, Zuanic gives the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $20 price target suggests it has room for 71% growth in 2021. (To watch Zuanic’s track record, click here)Overall, CURLF shares get a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on an 8 to 1 mix of Buy versus Hold reviews. The shares are trading at $11.69, and their $14.87 average price target implies a one-year upside potential of 27%. (See Curaleaf stock analysis on TipRanks)Green Thumb (GTBIF)Green Thumb is a Canadian company that has been expanding its foothold in the US market. While Canada’s nationwide legalization regime gives it an advantage over the fragmented, the US is a far larger market, with nearly 10x Canada’s population. Green Thumb’s products include edibles, pre-rolled joints, and vapes, along with a range of CBD-infused wellness items aimed at the home healthcare market. In the past two months, the company’s market cap has expanded from $3.3 billion to $4.6 billion.That market cap growth has been fueled by a massive share appreciation. GTBIF bottomed out in March, at the height of the coronavirus crisis, and is up 426% since then. Year-to-date, the stock is up 120%.That share growth, in turn, has been powered by strong revenues through 2020. In fact, Green Thumb’s Q1 top line showed a 35% sequential gain, at a time when many companies were registering quarter-over-quarter losses. GTBIF has continued to growth revenues since then, with Q3’s top line coming in at $157.1 million, up 131% year-over-year and 31% from Q2. These strong revenues yielded a Q3 EPS of 4 cents per share, derived from total net income of $9.6 million.In his note on Green Thumb, Zuanic reiterates his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a price target of $35 to indicate a 62% upside in the coming year.Backing his outlook, Zuanic writes, “We estimate that there is at least 20% upside to 2021 consensus sales estimates [...] Given the profitability trackrecord, growth potential, and franchise strength, we think valuation multiples well above CPG stocks would be deserved (CPG multiples are ~20x EBITDA on average). Also, with federal permissibility still 2-4 years out, the larger MSOs have a window before CPG or the larger Canadian companies (the well-funded ones) can get involved in the US market in a major way. All this should be factored into the stock’s valuation."Overall, Green Thumb has a unanimous analyst consensus rating, showing that Wall Street agrees with Zuanic’s views. The stock has no fewer than 8 Buy reviews in recent weeks. The average price target is $30.81, which suggests a 43% upside potential. (See Green Thumb’s stock analysis on TipRanks)Cresco Labs (CRLBF)Last but not least is Cresco Labs, a Chicago-based cannabis company with operations in the medical marijuana sector. The company markets its products in retail stores under the Sunnyside* brand, with licenses in 6 states: Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Cresco full product line-up includes eight other brand names, offering everything from buds, joints, and edibles to vapes and gummies. Counting all production facilities, retail licenses, and operational dispensaries, Cresco has a presence in 9 states.Cresco has shown strong growth in 2020. The stock is up 48% year-to-date, and there are still another three weeks of trading before year’s end. The gains have fully erased losses taken early in the COVID pandemic.Cresco has posted Q3 revenues of $153.3 million, a company quarterly record. The top line result was $59 million higher than the previous quarter, for a 63% sequential gain. The revenues rested on a foundation of strong retail sales, which totaled $90.5 million in the quarter. Cresco’s quarterly earnings are up from $66.4 million in Q1, a 130% gain year-to-date.Pablo Zuanic notes the company’s retail success in his note on the stock. He says, “Cresco beat our above consensus sales estimate by 23% on market share gains in wholesale in states like IL, PA, and CA, and continued IL retail outperformance… The branded wholesale model (near 60% of sales vs. 25% at peers) and depth (leadership in key states, with wholesale share above 20% in IL/PA) over time could lead to a premium over peers, in our view… As we project into 4Q, we model at least the same share levels per state in 3Q plus underlying market growth. In CA the company is gaining share per store (existing customers) as well as adding new retail customers.”These comments back up Zuanic’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target, of $18, indicates confidence in 77% growth potential for next year. With 5 Buy reviews overbalancing a single Hold, Cresco is our third Strong Buy cannabis stock. At a current trading price of $10.12, the $14.61 average price target gives a one-year upside of 44%. (See Cresco’s stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Closely Watched C3.ai IPO Prices High, Raises $651 Million

    The initial public offering of C3.ai, which deploys artificially intelligent software for business applications, raised $651 million with an initial public offering getting high attention.

  • DoorDash investors are fearful of getting Snowflaked

    Upstarts like DoorDash, the largest US food delivery company, are beneficiaries of that meteoric offering, as Snowflake’s success has created a flurry of demand for shares of pre-IPO companies. “Snowflake is becoming a verb, as in, ‘I don’t want to be Snowflaked,’ meaning I don’t want to be left out,” said Greg Martin, founder of Liquid Stock, which provides financing for shares of pre-IPO companies and tracks private-stock prices. Bids for shares of DoorDash surged 40% between September, when Snowflake went public, and November 2020, according to Liquid Stock data.

  • Best Places to Invest In Real Estate in 2021

    Demographic data, real estate trends and personal criteria are all important factors, but the most important thing is location. Property valuations change depending on location, size and features, so knowing your budget will help you know where to start your search for your desired investment property. What are your real estate investment goals and how long will it take to achieve them?

  • QuantumScape EV Batteries Can Be Charged Super Fast. Why That Matters.

    Electric-vehicle-battery start-up (QS) can get its lithium metal solid-state batteries to 80% full in 15 minutes without compromising battery life or safety. If QuantumScape’s (ticker: QS) technology scales up, it means a typical EV with some charge left—and with 200 or 300 miles of designed per charge range—could pick up about 200 miles of driving range in less than 15 minutes. Quantum released its data ahead of the company’s “solid state battery showcase,” which begins at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 200%, Says Raymond James

    On Wall Street, it’s out with tech and mega-caps and in with small-caps, cyclicals and value. Investors have been rotating away from the big names that powered the market’s record-breaking charge forward since its March low on encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news. At the same time, there has been a weaker U.S. dollar, steeper yield curve and a commodity price run-up.What does all of this mean? According to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, it is “indicative of investor belief in strong economic growth in 2021, driven by economic re-opening and a ‘wall of cash’ sitting in bank accounts that will be deployed into the real economy in 2021.” The strategist adds that investor focus has landed squarely on a new stimulus package, which “only increases the chances for robust growth in 2021 as economies fully re-open.”“This outweighed significant evidence of slowing economic trends (jobs growth, Visa credit/debit card spending, Bloomberg high frequency data), which the market broadly is viewing as a short-term phenomenon until vaccines are deployed, as PMs continue to reposition portfolios in preparation for economic re-openings,” McCourt explained.Taking McCourt’s outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two penny stocks scoring rave reviews from Raymond James. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share could gain over 200% in the next year, so say the firm’s analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out what exactly makes both so compelling even with the risk involved with these plays.ADMA Biologics (ADMA)Operating as an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company, ADMA Biologics develops specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the immune compromised and other patients at risk of infection. Currently going for $1.94 apiece, Raymond James thinks that now is the time to pull the trigger.Representing the firm, analyst Elliot Wilbur points out that post-commercialization, the company's key products, Asceniv and Bivigam, continue to generate solid revenue. Both products were designed as treatments for primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI).“Recent numbers have benefited from what we believe is inventory accumulation derived from the increasingly positive positioning of plasma therapies around potential use in COVID-19, with year-to-date year-over-year September growth being 2.0% for the IG space and (2.9%) for the IVIG subsector,” Wilbur explained.Highlighting the approval of Gilead’s remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment, Wilbur points out that it is “only a treatment and cannot be taken preemptively, keeping the door wide open for plasma therapies focusing on vaccine development.”Expounding on this, the analyst stated, “On the forefront of the vaccine race remains the CoVig-19 plasma alliance, a coalition of leading plasma players work with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to test hyperimmune therapies against COVID-19. The alliance, which consists of major players such as CSLBehring, ADMA, Octapharma, and Takeda, looks to accelerate the development of plasma therapies for COVID-19, aiding in potential regulatory clearance for associated therapies going forward... Ahead of results from the 500-patient trial, the alliance began manufacturing the plasma treatment viewing the likelihood of positive results and eventual approval as being ‘very high’.”Adding to the good news, ADMA is set to achieve its target of 5-10 plasma collection centers by 2025, with the company filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its third collection center on December 1. This center will go through an estimated 12-month approval process that involves both a review of the BLA as well as a site inspection. Approval could come in Q4 2021, according to Wilbur.In line with his optimistic approach, Wilbur rates ADMA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $7 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential gain of 260% could be in the cards.Are other analysts in agreement? They are. Only Buy ratings, 5, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. Given the $6.65 average price target, shares could skyrocket 242% in the next year. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks)InflaRx NV (IFRX)Making breakthrough discoveries in the area of anti-C5a antibody generation, InflaRx develops highly specific monoclonal antibodies targeting activation products of the complement system. Based on data from its peer, Raymond James believes that at $4, its share price presents an attractive entry point.ChemoCentryx recently reported the results from the Phase 2 AURORA study of C5aR inhibitor avacopan in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), with the therapy missing its primary endpoint in all patients but working in a pre-specified ITT analysis of Hurley Stage III patients at the only active dose tested. Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse sees a positive readthrough for InflaRx.“A home run outcome for CCXI would have been negative for IFRX. Reason is, while it would have established proof of mechanism in HS (which is lacking), it would have encumbered IFX-1 competitively in HS but also indicate avacopan is just a better molecule in general (if it would've cleanly worked in an indication where IFX-1 Phase 2 data were ambiguous),” Seedhouse explained.This is not to say that a failure for ChemoCentryx would have been a win for InflaRx. According to Seedhouse, it would have “totally squashed the mechanism in HS since we know avacopan works elsewhere (ANCA vasculitis).”On top of this, InflaRx initiated the Phase 3 part of the Phase 2/3 PANAMO study in patients with severe COVID-induced pneumonia. With Alexion noting that their Phase 3 study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia or ARDS is already 30% enrolled and is expected to report initial data from a planned interim analysis in 1H21, Seedhouse argues a positive result would “likely have positive readthrough for IFRX, given validation of the complement mechanism in COVID-19.”Based on all of the above, Seedhouse rates IFRX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $15 price target. This target puts the upside potential at 273%. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here)Turning to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and 1 Hold have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, IFRX has a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With an average price target of $10.50, shares could soar 161% in the year ahead. (See IFRX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • XPeng stock falls after upsized share offering prices at near 8% discount

    Shares of XPeng Inc. dropped in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker's upsized public share offering priced at a discount.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • These Companies Are Adding Billions In Stock Buybacks

    Lowe's and Mastercard joined Raytheon Technologies in announcing big stock buybacks this week as investors eye a rebound in shareholder returns.