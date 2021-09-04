U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.86 (+3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,063.76
    +1,096.00 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Final Deadline Approaching on September 10, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Kanzhun Limited Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

·3 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) ("Kanzhun") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Kanzhunsecurities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Kanzhun securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/kanzhun-limited-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=kanzhun

Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, which is a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, delivers matching results, and is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.

On June 23, 2021, Kanzhun filed its final prospectus for its IPO on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, Kanzhun sold approximately 48,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $19.00 per ADS.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to reveal the Cyberspace Administration of China's ("CAC") positions and discussions with Kanzhun regarding its data security and cybersecurity issues.

The truth was revealed on July 5, 2021, when Kanzhun issued a press release entitled "KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China" which announced, in part, that Kanzhun "is subject to cybersecurity review by the [CAC]. During the review period, ‘BOSS Zhipin' app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process."

Following this news, Kanzhun's ADS price fell $5.79 per ADS, or 15%, to close at $30.52 per ADS on July 6, 2021, the next trading day.

The complaint alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, the defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kanzhun investors may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662681/Final-Deadline-Approaching-on-September-10-2021-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Kanzhun-Limited-Investors-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Deadline

  • Kraft, execs to pay more than $62 million over U.S. accounting scheme charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Kraft Heinz Company and two former executives have agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle charges they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings in a multi-year accounting scheme, the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday. The alleged misconduct began as a result of a "cost savings gap" leading up to Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft and continued for years amid pressure to make good on promises the new company would "deliver on certain cost savings," according to SEC documents. Kraft restated its financials in June 2019 after the launch of an SEC probe, correcting $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings from nearly 300 transactions, the regulator said.

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Apple Worker Complaints Reviewed by Labor Relations Board

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. National Labor Relations Board is looking into two complaints about Apple Inc., which is facing criticism from employees over issues such as workplace safety and a lack of pay transparency.The cases were filed on Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, according to the website of the NLRB, a federal agency tasked with ensuring fair labor practices. The board investigates all the complaints it receives and escalates the cases if it finds sufficient merit.Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer, ide

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu's home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

    California DoorDash workers protested outside of the home of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Thursday, prompted by a recent California superior court judge ruling calling 2020’s Proposition 22 unconstitutional. Prop 22, which was passed last November in California, would allow app-based companies like DoorDash, Uber and Lyft to continue classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Kraft Heinz To Pay $62M To Settle SEC Charges

    Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has been charged by the SEC for engaging in a long-running expense management scheme that resulted in the restatement of several years of financial reporting. Kraft Heinz has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $62 million in this regard. The SEC also charged Kraft's former COO Eduardo Pelleissone and former Chief Procurement Officer Klaus Hofmann for their misconduct related to the scheme. According to the SEC's order, from the last quarter of 2015 to the end of 2018,

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Shopify Stock: Growing Market, Further Earnings Growth

    Publicly traded since 2015, Shopify (SHOP) is a Canadian-based tech company that provides affordable e-commerce tools to merchants, including inventory management, sales and payments management, financial reporting, consumer analytics, and more. I am bullish on the stock. (See SHOP stock charts on TipRanks) Another Earnings Beat The two predominant factors to look at when analyzing growth stocks are earnings growth, and earnings consensus. Shopify has managed to beat its revenue estimates for 16

  • Apple is losing control over its app store

    A new law in South Korea and a settlement in Japan have weakened Apple's control of the App Store.

  • Homebuilder Berkeley warns of construction cost inflation, supply chain issues

    The warning comes close on the heels of top builder Barratt Developments on Thursday flagging a 4-5% rise in construction costs in what was the first major indication of inflationary pressures in an otherwise vibrant housing market. Cobham-headquartered Berkeley said "operating environment remains challenging" but the company declined to give additional details when Reuters requested for information on the specifics of the supply chain disruptions. The British government last week rejected calls from retail and logistics firms to temporarily ease post-Brexit immigration rules which they say are contributing to a shortage of truck drivers and acute supply chain disruption, but statements from Barratt and Berkeley point to a wider impact.

  • HPE CEO breaks down Q3 earnings, company outlook

    Antonio Neri, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his company's earnings report, the state of the job market and other trends he's seeing in the industry.&nbsp;