U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.48
    -1.28 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,788.53
    +33.59 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,607.88
    -46.14 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.95
    -11.14 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.39
    +1.09 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    +0.0230 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1570
    +0.5410 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,483.13
    +356.22 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.43
    +15.83 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

FINAL DEADLINE: A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, ROSEN, Encourages Live Ventures Incorporated Investors with LOSSES to Secure Counsel Before Important October 12 Deadline in Securities Class Action - LIVE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 12, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Live securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Live class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2137.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Live's earnings per share for fiscal year ("FY") 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) Live used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled Live to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between FY 2016 and FY 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Live class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2137.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE: Rosen Law Firm PA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667416/FINAL-DEADLINE-A-LEADING-INVESTOR-RIGHTS-LAW-FIRM-ROSEN-Encourages-Live-Ventures-Incorporated-Investors-with-LOSSES-to-Secure-Counsel-Before-Important-October-12-Deadline-in-Securities-Class-Action--LIVE

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • ChemoCentryx, Allogene Show the Risks and Rewards of Nasdaq Biotech Stocks

    The stock market posted mixed results on Friday morning, as investors continued to wrestle with countervailing factors in making their investment decisions. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was trailing other major benchmarks, falling about a quarter percent. The biotech industry is well represented on the Nasdaq, and it can be a high-risk, high-reward industry for investors.

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Have Been Paying Dividends for a Combined 467 Years

    Dividend stocks can offer investors recurring income and stability over the long term. One way investors can gauge the safety of a dividend is by looking at how long the company has been making regular payments. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) have each been paying dividends annually for more than a century and could be excellent options for income investors.

  • Looking for a Double on Cleveland-Cliffs

    The shares tested the rising 200-day line at the end of September and earlier this month so traders got the opportunity to buy CLF. In the daily bar chart of CLF, below, we can see that the shares followed our September "script" and tested the rising 200-day moving average line. Prices are turning upwards again and we could soon see a test of the 50-day average line.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    They may not be growth machines, but these stocks can generate a whole lot of dividend income for you.

  • SunPower Making Seismic Strategy Shift Again

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has gone through a number of major strategic changes over the last five years, and announced another notable move on Tuesday. The company is acquiring Blue Raven Solar for $165 million, scooping up a residential solar installer to bolster its position in the Northeast and bring installation services in-house. The commercial and industrial business may also be on the chopping block for SunPower, which could mean a sale or some other "alternative".

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.