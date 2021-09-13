FINAL DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:COIN) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in April 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Coinbase was in need of a considerable injection of cash at the time of its IPO. The Company's platform suffered from service disruptions that were likely to include as it scaled to an increasing number of users. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Coinbase, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663757/FINAL-DEADLINE-NEXT-WEEK-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Coinbase-Global-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm

