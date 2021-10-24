U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.92 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.91 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5500
    -0.4380 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,585.92
    -374.84 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.25 (+0.34%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Final Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) (“HyreCar”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against HyreCar on behalf of those who purchased or acquired HyreCar securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR HYRECAR LOSSES

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 26, 2021

CLASS PERIOD: May 14, 2021 through August 10, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

HYRECAR’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT
HyreCar operates a web-based marketplace that allows car and fleet owners to rent their cars to Uber, Lyft and other gig economy service drivers. HyreCar operates a platform that connects gig drivers with automobiles, while also providing insurance and tactical support. HyreCar earns revenues from two revenue share fees (one from the driver and one from the owner) as well as fees for driver insurance, with the insurance fee representing a large (if not majority) percentage of the revenue generated by each transaction.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the above, HyreCar’s operations and prospects were misrepresented because the company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar’s purported gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and net loss trajectories.

WHAT CAN I DO?
HyreCar investors may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer& Check, LLP encourages HyreCar investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?
A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com



Recommended Stories

  • Instagram to Let Influencers Create Their Own Stores

    New tests and features will hit Instagram soon, including one that lets creators in its affiliate program set up their own Instagram Shops.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft Lead 7 Key Earnings, Tesla Rolls Back FSD Beta; Will Trump Stock DWAC Keep Rising?

    Here's how to handle peak earnings week. Can Trump SPAC stock DWAC keep rising? Tesla rolls back FSD Beta 10.3.

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a home

    Homeownership is far from the only path to happiness and financial security.

  • Big Investor Bought Tesla, Plug Power, Nikola, and XPeng Stock

    DNB Asset Management increased investments in Tesla and Plug Power, and initiated positions in Nikola and XPeng in the third quarter. Three of them are soundly beating the market in October.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed on Friday, as excitement for former President Donald Trump's new media company continued to build among investors. On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company intends to launch a new social network to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Went Down in Flames on Friday

    The maker of plant-based meat substitutes released preliminary results for the third quarter, warning that its growth would fall far short of its forecast. Beyond Meat said in a press release that the company was reducing its third-quarter net revenue outlook after reviewing its preliminary results. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company's recent growth rate.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now. The technology sector remains an attractive investment avenue for investors around the globe, whether they […]

  • Why Magnite, The Trade Desk, and Other Ad-Tech Stocks Tanked Friday

    Shares of a wide number of digital advertising stocks took it on the chin Friday. Programmatic advertiser PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) was down as much as 14.3% on Friday, sell-side platform Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was off by 13.8%, online advertising technology specialist Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) was down as much as 10.5%, and digital advertising kingpin The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) was off as much as 9.6%.