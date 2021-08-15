U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,215.24
    -553.59 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

FINAL DEADLINE: TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN LAW FIRM, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – TEDU

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 23, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tarena securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Tarena class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2094.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees were interfering with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested in or controlled by Tarena employees or their family members, which in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Tarena class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2094.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • What can you do for a living to earn six figures? These jobs might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue collar jobs make the list.

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • Ford Counterattacks GM In Trademark Infringement Dispute, Says Will Go To Patent Office

    On Friday, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reiterated that General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) lawsuit is frivolous. What Happened: In the latest development in the trademark infringement dispute between the two automakers, Ford said that it will ask the U.S. Patent Office to rescind trademarks obtained by rival GM for the terms "Cruise" and "Super Cruise," Reuters reports. Last month, GM filed a federal lawsuit against Ford for violating a trademarked hands-free driving technology name "Blue Cruis

  • Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Biden Has Gasoline Problems

    The push for OPEC to pump more oil so gas prices will drop doesn't factor in the Delta variant or the possibility that the whole idea could backfire, argues analyst Damien Courvlin.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here Are the Current Electric Vehicle Plans of Every Major Car Maker

    At President Joe Biden’s urging, the auto industry pledged to boost production of electric vehicles to the point that they account for about half of total U.S. sales by 2030, a plan that raises hopes that EVs can shift from niche to normal. The research provider expects that share to increase to 11% in 2025; by 2030, it expects that slightly over a third of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric. Here are each major car maker’s stated plans for EVs, including, when available, investment amounts and the range of models they hope to bring to market.

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Gigafactory Will Begin Producing Cars Soon—Hopefully

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is hoping the first vehicles will roll off the production line of the delayed Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in October. The German factory hasn’t been the only challenge for Musk. Just a day before, he called out two chip makers as “problematic” because of issues with the supply of key components used in the company’s electric vehicles.

  • Drilling Deep: Biden Administration Calls For More Oil

    On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston kicks things off by looking at the unexpected call by the Biden administration for OPEC to put more oil on the market. The request for more supply may be coming just as the need for it is starting to fade. Also on the podcast, the guest of the week is Eric Wanberg, the head of inventory management at Taulia. His company recently produced a paper on that subject, and he's on Drilling Deep to discuss such aspects of the topic as the role of

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock’s Decline Might Be a Buying Opportunity

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard' stock has fallen in the wake of a California lawsuit, but Citi says the decline offers a chance to buy the shares.

  • Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares jumped as the wireless audio company came one step closer to winning a global battle with Alphabet Inc.’s Google when a U.S. trade judge found the search giant infringes five Sonos patents -- a decision that could shut some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops out of the U.S. market.U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock announced his findings in a one-paragraph notice on the agency’s website. The judge’s full decision won’t be availab

  • Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Increase To Their CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Forecasts

    Shareholders in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CASI ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just...

  • Apple ordered to pay $300 million in LTE patent dispute

    Apple has been ordered to pay $300 million to Optis for allegedly violating patents for LTE cellular tech.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here are the current electric vehicle plans of every major car maker

    Where each company stands on its EVs goals and also, when available, their investment projections and the number of EV models they hope to bring to market.

  • US case against Huawei CFO 'flawed,' her lawyers say

    Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies attacked the case against her as “fatally flawed” and full of “shifting theories” during an extradition hearing Friday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • Exclusive: Blackstone-backed company cuts ties with Servpro franchise that allegedly neglected child migrants

    “One thing I am interested in pursuing is an audit,” said Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents the Fort Bliss district, home to one of the largest U.S. emergency migrant intake centers for children.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Siemens USA CEO on Upgrading Power Grid

    Siemens USA CEO&nbsp;Barbara Humpton discusses the infrastructure bill and how it should address the grid beyond power generation. She says investment should go into the development of the country's transmission and distribution network in order to help the grid integrate new technologies, such as electric vehicles. She speaks with Amanda Lang and Kailey Leinz on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • These People Who Work From Home Have a Secret: They Have Two Jobs

    When the pandemic freed employees from having to report to the office, some saw an opportunity to double their salary on the sly. Why be good at one job, they thought, when they could be mediocre at two?