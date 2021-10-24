U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,365.53
    -724.39 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Final Deadline Tuesday: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages HyreCar Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action – HYRE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 26, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased HyreCar securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the HyreCar class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2152.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, HyreCar’s operations and prospects were misrepresented because the Company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar’s purported gross margin, EBITDA, and net loss trajectories. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the HyreCar class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2152.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • SOFR Leveraged Loans Pick Up as Morgan Stanley, BofA Dive In

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. leveraged loan sales tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate are picking up pace after JPMorgan Chase & Co. established a blueprint for borrowers earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing

  • Negotiators Edge Closer to Global Carbon Market Deal at COP26

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaNations are edging toward a deal that could create a global carbon market when they meet in Scotland for COP26 climate talks in about a week, after Brazil si

  • I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Passed With Ease

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Dow just bagged its first record close since Aug. 16 as Powell says U.S. might see 'maximum employment' in 2022

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its first record closing high in over two months, but the broader market faced headwinds from selling in information technology shares in an otherwise solid week of gains for the main three equity benchmarks. The Dow closed up 0.2% to reach 35,677, on a preliminary basis, marking the first all-time closing high since Aug. 16. The advance for the price-weighted blue-chip benchmark were supported in part by gains in American Express Corp. and Goldman Sac

  • Redbox Is Set to Go Public After Officially Closing SPAC Merger

    Redbox is about to hit the public markets. The DVD rental kiosk operator, which has been expanding into digital entertainment, announced that it completed its previously announced merger with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The newly merged entity will be known as “Redbox Entertainment Inc.” Redbox’s common stock and […]

  • Snap Stocks Crash After Ad Revenue Woes, Facebook and Alphabet Pulled Down With It

    Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, saw stock prices fall 30% on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. By Friday, mid-morning, the stock had plunged from more than $75 per share...

  • Snap Stock Plunges As Digital Advertising Ecosystem Takes Hit From Apple, Supply Chain Issues

    Snap stock plunged as its revenue miss and guidance also drove down shares in Facebook, Twitter, Google and others in digital advertising.

  • Trump SPAC Soars For A Second Day, But Experts Raise These Questions About The Deal

    Former President Donald Trump's SPAC deal already is raising eyebrows about the speed of the pact and questions about competition.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Big Investor Bought Tesla, Plug Power, Nikola, and XPeng Stock

    DNB Asset Management increased investments in Tesla and Plug Power, and initiated positions in Nikola and XPeng in the third quarter. Three of them are soundly beating the market in October.

  • Are you ready to be part of the ‘Great Resignation’?

    A recent study found that 40% of American adults don’t have enough non-retirement savings to cover even one month of living expenses, and less than a quarter have liquid savings worth more than three months of their family income. While that timeframe can vary based upon your role, location, and industry, you need to be prepared to cover your living expenses for at least that amount of time—and preferably more.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).