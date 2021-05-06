U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Final dividend 2020 Royal DSM

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DSM Annual General Meeting of Shareholders passed a resolution on 6 May 2021 to declare a dividend for the financial year 2020 of €2.40 per ordinary share, a stable dividend versus the €2.40 paid for 2019. An interim dividend of €0.80 per ordinary share having been paid in August 2020, the final dividend thus amounts to €1.60 per ordinary share.

DSM Logo.
DSM Logo.

At the discretion of the shareholder, the final dividend will be made available in cash or, under the conditions set out below, in ordinary shares of DSM. The period in which this choice can be made is from 12 May 2021 to 25 May 2021 (3.00 pm CET). To the extent the final dividend is paid out in shares, these shares will be primarily transferred out of the own shares DSM holds in stock. Should the total number of own shares not be sufficient, additional shares will be acquired. The stock dividend is paid from the tax-exempt share premium reserve and thus free from withholding tax in the Netherlands. Where shareholders have opted to receive their dividend in shares, the corresponding cash value of €1.60 per ordinary share will be deducted from the profit attributable to shareholders and added to the reserves. In order to avoid negative tax consequences for DSM, a maximum of 40% of the total dividend amount is available for stock dividend. If shareholders in total wish to receive in aggregate a distribution in shares which exceeds this maximum percentage of the total dividend, those shareholders who have opted for distribution in the form of shares will receive their stock dividend on a pro rata basis, with the remainder being distributed in cash.

The conversion rate of the stock dividend to that of the cash dividend will be determined on 26 May 2021 based on the Volume Weighted Average Price ('VWAP') of all DSM shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam ('Euronext') over a period of five trading days from 19 May 2021 up to and including 25 May 2021. The value of the stock dividend, based on this VWAP, will - subject to rounding - be equal to the cash dividend. There will be no trading in stock dividend rights.

The ex-dividend date will be 10 May 2021, the record date 11 May 2021 and the dividend will be payable as from 1 June 2021.

Timetable

  • 10 May 2021: Ex-dividend quotation

  • 11 May 2021: Record Date

  • 12 May - 25 May 2021 (3:00pm CEST): Period in which shareholders can indicate their choice

  • 19 May - 25 May 2021: VWAP determination (based on period 19 May up to and including 25 May 2021)

  • 26 May 2021 (COB): Announcement of the exchange ratio

  • As from 1 June 2021: Delivery of shares or cash payment

Shareholders are requested to indicate their choice within the defined period, through their bank or broker, to ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO"). Shareholders registered in the Company's shareholder register will be separately informed.

Payment of the dividend on the ordinary shares and delivery of ordinary shares, with settlement of fractions in cash, if required, will take place as from 1 June 2021 based on the number of dividend rights delivered.

Paying agent: ABN AMRO Bank N.V., tel: +31 20 344 2000, fax: +31 20 628 8481, email as.exchange.agency@nl.abnamro.com.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information:

DSM Media Relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff that’s tearing through high-valuation tech shares has battered Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF.The ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ARKK) dropped for a seventh straight day Wednesday in its longest slide in nearly two and a half years. After surging roughly 150% in 2020 thanks to a string of prescient bets on Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home tech darlings, the negative stats are starting to add up.ARKK, which edged lower in early trading on Thursday, is down more than 10% for the year and investors are piling into protection against more losses. Put volume hit 190,000 Tuesday, the most in six weeks and the fourth-most on record. The latest data show outflows for a sixth consecutive day, the longest streak since the fund launched in 2014.The slide comes with many of the fund’s top holdings caught up in a rotation out of highly-valued tech companies. Investors have turned on the likes of Zoom Video Communications Inc., Roku Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. -- all top 10 holdings in ARKK. Once coveted for the promise of strong future profit growth, the specter of inflation now makes stretched valuations harder to justify after robust earnings from tech giants failed to revive investor interest.“Investors got a visceral reminder last week that the tech titans have not only surging earnings, but also reasonable valuations,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The relative attractiveness of the big five tech stocks might be making hyper growth stocks, such as those in ARKK, look even more expensive, as we see sentiment fade.”ARKK outflows over the six-day streak total about $785 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In April, the $21 billion fund saw its first monthly net outflow since October 2019. Ark Investment Management didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.“This thing was a hot hot, go go momentum play,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management. “It’s not like everyone is in the poor house all of a sudden,” he added. But “you have a lot of shareholders who don’t think it’s as wonderful as the prior generations, and that’s going to represent a sentiment shift.”The speculative corners of the market kept bleeding on Wednesday, with newly minted shares and unprofitable technology firms slumping. A seven-day selling streak has driven the Renaissance IPO ETF below its March trough, reaching the lowest level since November.Meanwhile, a basket of unprofitable tech firms suffered a similar stretch of losses. After a 2.5% slump Wednesday, the fund has extended a decline from its February peak to 31%.The carnage contrasts with the buoyancy in the broader market, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced to a record Wednesday while the S&P 500 hovered near an all-time high.“My real fear, though, is that the high growth areas represented by the Ark funds and many similar funds are in danger of breaking down and potentially creating waterfall-type declines,” said Andrew Adams at Saut Strategy. “It’s not going to be a great look if these more speculative areas collectively start to break down beneath them.”(Updates with latest flow data, Thursday trading.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.