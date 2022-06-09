U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Final Drilling Results Confirm Grades and Mineralised Widths As Well as Near Surface Mineralisation at Skaergaard Project

Major Precious Metals Corp.
·33 min read
In this article:
  • SIZYF
Major Precious Metals Corp.
Major Precious Metals Corp.

Figure 1:

Plan view of the SKG MRE with historical drilling and new drilling completed in 2021 showing (highlighted in red) hole location of assay results included in this News Release. Note that many of the 2021 holes were drilled outside of and within the Inferred Mineral Resource material, indicating the potential to upgrade and significantly expand the existing MRE for Skaergaard.
Plan view of the SKG MRE with historical drilling and new drilling completed in 2021 showing (highlighted in red) hole location of assay results included in this News Release. Note that many of the 2021 holes were drilled outside of and within the Inferred Mineral Resource material, indicating the potential to upgrade and significantly expand the existing MRE for Skaergaard.

Figure 2:

Section A-A´ looking north showing distribution of PdEq mineralisation beneath the glacier, in the E-W axis. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.
Section A-A´ looking north showing distribution of PdEq mineralisation beneath the glacier, in the E-W axis. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.

Figure 3:

Section B-B´ looking north showing distribution of PdEQ mineralisation in the northern edge of the glacier. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.
Section B-B´ looking north showing distribution of PdEQ mineralisation in the northern edge of the glacier. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.

Figure 4:

Section C-C´ looking east showing distribution of PdEQ near surface mineralisation in the northern plateau located north of the Glacier. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.
Section C-C´ looking east showing distribution of PdEQ near surface mineralisation in the northern plateau located north of the Glacier. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.

Figure 5:

Section D-D´ looking east showing distribution of Pd-Pt-Au mineralised horizons in the northwest area of the project. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.
Section D-D´ looking east showing distribution of Pd-Pt-Au mineralised horizons in the northwest area of the project. Boundaries of mineralised horizons are preliminary interpretations and will be adjusted for the updated MRE.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (NEO:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to provide final results on its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Skaergaard Project (“Skaergaard”) in eastern Greenland.

The 2021 program at Skaergaard was designed to upgrade and expand the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) contained in an NI43-101 compliant Technical Report filed by the Company on SEDAR on May 25, 2021 (“the Report”) which outlined Indicated Resources of 5.5 million Palladium Equivalent Ounces (“PdEq ounces”) and a further 14.4 million PdEq ounces in the Inferred Resource Category.

Highlights

  • Assay results are announced for 32 holes and 4 sets of sawn blade channels completed at Skaergaard in 2021, confirming grades and mineralised lengths for Palladium (Pd), Platinum (Pt) and Gold (Au) in the four main mineralised horizons (H0, H3L1, H3 and H5) which comprise the MRE as outlined in the Report (Table 1).

    • Precious metal mineralisation in previously untested areas beneath and to the north of the glacier (Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 3 and 5) is also confirmed in 14 of these 32 holes.

    • Results from four holes drilled on the northern plateau area, located within the northeastern portion of the mineralised body, show mineralisation which may support the potential for open pit mining in the local area outlined with the two first holes (Figure 4) reported in new release April 22, 2022.

  • SLR Consulting Ltd. (“SLR”) has been appointed to prepare an updated MRE and Report which will form the basis for a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Welcoming the results, Major Precious Metal’s Chairman and CEO, Tony Williams commented:

“We are delighted to now have all the results from our extensive 2021 drilling and sampling program.

“Not only do these results give further confirmation of the grades and widths of the palladium and gold rich stratiform mineralisation which formed the basis for the MRE and Report mentioned above, but importantly the results also affirm the presence of near surface mineralisation on the previously undrilled northeastern plateau area, and the new drilling outside the Inferred Mineral Resources shows potential for Mineral Resource expansion.

“Based on this updated sample analysis, the Company has asked SLR to prepare an updated MRE which will then form the basis for a PEA over the coming months. The assay results also show a consistent halo of anomalous concentrations of palladium and iron-titanium oxide mineralisation spanning the precious metal rich stratiform horizons. SLR will also review this halo for Fe, Ti, Va, Ga, Cu, and other possible elements for additional metal value credits. We believe the Company already has a palladium and gold rich Mineral Resource of global significance, as demonstrated in the current MRE and Report. These latest results reinforce our opinion and pave the way for further Mineral Resource upgrades and expansion.”

Skaergaard Drilling Program Technical Overview

A 32-hole diamond drilling channel sampling program comprising 8,435 metres was completed in October 2021. A total of 11,600 core and channels samples were collected for Pd-Pt-Au testing, as well as multi-element analyses including Fe, Ti, V, Cu, and Ga, which may provide potential credits pending further study. Drilling has prioritized three areas: two off-glacier areas in the northern plateau area to determine the open-pit potential, and the northern part of the Skaergaard intrusion beneath the Forbindelses Glacier (the “Glacier”) (Figure 1). Historically, these priority areas were not drilled at Skaergaard due to logistical challenges.

Drilling Results

Mineralised intercept results (Table 1) from the first 32 holes and 4 sets of channel samples (including the first 11 holes already reported in Major Precious Metal´s April 22, 2022 News Release) successfully completed within these priority areas confirm the potential to upgrade confidence and significantly expand the existing MRE for Skaergaard (refer to April 23, 2021 News Release and News Release May 25, 2021).

Assay results for the 32 holes (Table 1) and 4 cross sections with sawn blade channels (Table 2) confirmed Pd, Pt and Au grades and mineralised widths are comparable to historical drilling in the four main mineralised horizons that define the existing MRE as detailed in the Report. The assay analysis was performed at the independent Omac Laboratories Limited, Loughrea County Galway, Ireland. Omac is part of ALS Global, which provides laboratory testing, inspection certification and verification solutions and has ISO17025 certification.

Available results from 14 holes completed as part of a NW-SE trending drill fence on the Forbindelses Glacier (Figure 2, Section A-A’), with drill holes spaced approximately 300 metres apart, show continuity of Pd, Pt and Au grades and thicknesses (Table 1). New results testing the mineralisation beneath the glacier confirmed the results of the holes reported in the April 22, 2022 News Release, and are projected to allow the Company to upgrade the resource classification in this large area and expand the MRE from the existing geological model further to the north.

Holes MPD0012, and MPD013, the two shallower of four holes completed on a plateau in the area north of the Forbindelses Glacier (Figures 1 and 4. Section D-D’) returned near surface Pd-Pt-Au mineralisation from a vertical depth of 35 metres - from surface. MPD015, a second hole drilled from the same pad as historical drill hole PRL11-57, but dipping south and designed to test the extension of and potential resource expansion of mineralised material, also confirmed the geometry and distribution of Pd-Pt-Au mineralisation in this area. The fourth new hole completed at the northern plateau area; MPD009 (Table 1), showed good Pd Eq correlation with historical hole PRL-11-58 collared 75 metres to the east (Table 1).

Holes MPD029, MPD023, MPD024, MPD028 and MPD031, collared in the northern edge of the of the Forbindelses glacier (Figures 1 and 3. Section B-B’), returned PdEq mineralisation from 95 to 110 metres downhole depth also showed good correlation with historical holes PRL11-54 and D89-05, completed 175 metres north uphill. The new assay results on the northern plateau and the northern edge of the glacier, along with two historical holes and historical channel samples, will be used to assess the open pit potential in this area, and to choose a starting point for an underground mining scenario as part of the PEA.

Assay results for holes MPD001, MPD002, MPD003, MPD026 and MPD004 (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 5, Section D-D’) show the consistency of the mineralised Pd-Pt-Au footprint in the northwest area of the project, with hole MPD026 interpreted to intercept the gold-dominant H5 upper horizon at a vertical depth of 15 metres. Hole MPD004 is interpreted to intercept H5 at a vertical depth of 97 metres and anomalous Pd-Au-Pt mineralisation starting from 78 metres depth.

Note that the assay results in Table 1 also show a consistent broader halo of anomalous, lower grade concentrations of Pd (0.01 – 1.15 ppm), Pt (0.02 - 0.10 ppm), and Au (0.06 – 0.45 ppm) in the context of the mineralised H0, H3L1 and/or H3 horizons reported as Mineral Resources in the Report. This halo tends to be correlated with anomalous iron (Fe), titanium (Ti), vanadium (V) and copper (Cu). Halo mineralisation and secondary elements of interest will be further evaluated for a potential underground bulk tonnage mining scenario.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7965f943-4ba2-4174-a576-dab3cbe24752

Channel Results

Four sets of channel samples including a total of 96 segments of surface channels, totalling 240.76 m, were completed by the Company during the 2021 drilling campaign. A total of 498 samples were collected from these traverses using diamond saw channels. Channel samples were cut primarily by diamond saw, with individual samples measuring 0.2 m to 1.04 m in length. Channels were located by surface surveys and tied into the property grid.

Due to the necessities of topography and operational safety, most channel samples were conducted in continuous and parallel segments as necessary. In order to facilitate interpretation, the channels were grouped by sections (S1 to S4, see Figure 1). The most significant channel assay results were compiled and interpreted in Table 2.

In general, the channels showed good correlation with the interpreted H5 (gold dominant) horizon, and displayed low grade Au and Pd envelope.

Channels MPC003-02_1, MPC003-04, MPC003-05_1, MPC003-05_2 and MPC003-06_4 (Section 01) as well as channels MPC001-14c, d, e; MPC001-15 and MPC001-16 (Section 03) returned significant palladium intercepts as outlined in Table 2. Some channels included in Table 2 returned broader zones of lower Pd-Pt-Au values, as the extrapolated horizon at surface was above or below the sampled intervals (mineralisation is not visually distinctive in the field). All channel sampling will be used to update the interpreted positions of the mineralised horizons at surface.

Table 1: Final Diamond Drillholes Mineralised Intercept Results

HOLE ID

Mineralised Horizon

From (m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Pd
(g/t)

Pt
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

PdEq
(g/t)

MPD001*

H5

137.5

140

2.5

0.73

0.06

2.03

2.98

 

including

137.5

138

0.5

0.39

0.04

6.4

7.4

MPD001

H3 to H0 Halo

149

174

25

0.92

0.08

0.09

1.07

including

H3

149.25

151

1.75

0.86

0.06

0.32

1.25

including

H3L1

155.75

158

2.25

0.64

0.05

0.13

0.82

including

H0

163

168.25

5.25

2.2

0.16

0.07

2.38

 

including

163.75

166.5

2.75

2.93

0.2

0.08

3.15

MPD002*

H5

46

47.75

1.75

0.18

0.02

2.21

2.61

MPD002

H3

47.75

52.25

4.5

0.83

0.05

0.67

1.6

MPD002

H3L1a to H0 Halo

58.5

89

30.5

0.75

0.07

0.09

0.9

including

H3L1

58.75

63.5

4.75

0.74

0.06

0.19

0.99

including

H0

77.5

82.25

4.75

1.81

0.16

0.12

2.05

 

including

78.5

80

1.5

2.66

0.21

0.19

3

MPD006*

H5

322

324

2

0.84

0.06

1.47

2.49

 

including

322

322.75

0.75

0.39

0.03

2.06

2.65

including

H3

324

326.25

2.25

0.83

0.04

0.25

1.13

MPD006

H3L1 to H0 Halo

328.5

341.75

13.25

1.08

0.09

0.07

1.22

including

H3L1

329

331

2

0.82

0.06

0.11

0.98

including

H0

335.75

339.5

3.75

2.31

0.19

0.11

2.56

 

including

337

338.25

1.25

3.26

0.24

0.16

3.6

MPD012

H3L1 to H0 Halo

33.25

42.75

9.5

1.22

0.11

0.28

1.6

including

H3L1

33.25

35.75

2.5

0.22

0.04

0.21

0.47

including

H0

35.75

42.75

7

1.58

0.14

0.3

2

MPD015*

H3

184.25

194.5

10.25

0.05

0.03

0.22

0.31

MPD015

H3L1 to H0 Halo

214.25

246.25

32

1.11

0.09

0.18

1.38

including

H3L1

214.25

222.5

8.25

0.47

0.04

0.17

0.68

including

H0

226.5

242.25

15.75

1.75

0.13

0.24

2.09

 

including

228.75

234.25

5.5

2.99

0.19

0.24

3.37

MPD010*

H5

148.25

150

1.75

0.67

0.06

2.32

3.24

 

including

148.25

149

0.75

0.42

0.05

3.93

4.73

MPD010

H3 to H0 Halo

159.25

187.75

28.5

0.84

0.07

0.1

1

MPD010

H3

159.25

159.75

0.5

0.87

0.05

0.37

1.3

 

H3

160

160.75

0.75

1.27

0.13

0.89

2.33

 

H3

161

161.75

0.75

0.76

0.03

0.17

0.97

including

H3L1

168.25

170.5

2.25

0.61

0.05

0.12

0.78

including

H0

176.5

181.5

5

2.06

0.15

0.12

2.29

 

including

177.5

179.75

2.25

2.85

0.19

0.17

3.16

MPD008*

H5

340.75

343.5

2.75

0.9

0.06

1.78

2.89

 

including

340.75

341.25

0.5

0.3

0.04

5.51

6.34

MPD008

H3 to H0 Halo

350.5

375.25

24.75

0.89

0.08

0.08

1.03

including

H3

350.75

352.75

2

0.82

0.08

0.23

1.13

including

H3L1

353.75

355.5

1.75

0.08

0.06

0.14

0.95

including

H0

363

368.5

5.5

1.91

0.15

0.11

2.12

 

including

364

366

2

2.83

0.19

0.17

3.14

MPD011*

H5

288.5

292.75

4.25

0.79

0.05

1.36

2.31

 

including

288.5

289.25

0.75

0.28

0.04

4.04

4.7

MPD011

H3 to H0

298.25

322.5

24.25

0.88

0.08

0.08

1.03

including

H3

298.25

300.5

2.25

0.85

0.09

0.29

1.23

including

H3L1

300.5

304.25

3.75

0.58

0.03

0.09

0.7

including

H0

310.5

319

8.5

1.48

0.13

0.07

1.64

 

including

311.25

313

1.75

2.72

0.18

0.17

3.02

 

including

318

318.5

0.5

2.35

0.14

0.07

2.51

MPD014*

H5

251.25

258.25

7

0.62

0.04

0.93

1.66

 

including

251.25

252.25

1

0.16

0.02

2.75

3.17

MPD014

H3 to H0 Halo

263.5

284.25

20.75

0.89

0.08

0.1

1.05

including

H3

263.5

266

2.5

0.95

0.09

0.31

1.36

including

H3L1

267.75

269.5

1.75

0.71

0.04

0.12

0.87

including

H0

275.5

280.5

5

1.75

0.15

0.1

1.96

 

including

276.5

278.5

2

2.43

0.16

0.15

2.71

MPD016*

H5

212.5

216

3.5

0.62

0.05

1.32

2.09

 

including

212.5

213.25

0.75

0.2

0.03

3.5

4.04

 

H3

216

217.25

1.25

0.7

0.05

0.37

1.14

MPD016

H3L1 to H0 Halo

223.5

240.25

16.75

0.99

0.07

0.13

1.18

including

H3L1

223.75

226

2.25

0.97

0.09

0.38

1.45

 

including

224.25

224.75

0.5

1.27

0.13

0.68

2.1

including

H0

235.25

240.25

5

1.86

0.15

0.12

2.08

 

including

236.5

238

1.5

2.7

0.19

0.2

3.04

MPD003*

H5

72

74

2

0.59

0.06

2.52

3.38

 

including

72.25

72.75

0.5

0.36

0.04

6.35

7.3

 

H3

80

85.5

5.5

0.83

0.05

0.35

1.25

 

including

81

83

2

1.15

0.08

0.68

1.94

MPD003

H3L1 to H0 Halo

91.5

110.25

18.75

0.94

0.09

0.12

1.07

including

H3L1

91.5

97

5.5

0.51

0.03

0.09

0.64

including

H0

98.75

103

4.25

2.16

0.16

0.12

2.4

 

including

99

101.75

2.75

2.56

0.17

0.16

2.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MPD025

H5

256.75

258.75

2

0.18

0.02

1.34

1.65

 

including

257.5

258.5

1

0.2

0.02

1.6

1.95

 

H3

259.75

264.25

4.5

0.95

0.06

0.64

1.69

 

including

262

263.75

1.75

1.24

0.08

0.8

2.17

MPD025

H3L1 to H0 Halo

270.25

289.75

19.5

0.97

0.07

0.098

1.12

including

H3L1

270.5

275

4.5

0.8

0.06

0.15

1

including

H0

284

288.75

4.75

1.99

0.16

0.11

2.21

 

including

285

286.75

1.75

2.78

0.19

0.17

3.09

MPD026

H5

17

19.5

2.5

0.58

0.05

2.08

2.88

 

including

17

17.75

0.75

0.33

0.04

5.13

5.95

 

H3

26

30.25

4.25

0.73

0.06

0.29

1.08

 

including

26

28

2

0.82

0.08

0.46

1.37

MPD026

H3L1 to H0 Halo

35

57.5

22.5

0.87

0.08

0.08

1.01

including

H3L1

35

38.25

3.25

0.53

0.04

0.15

0.72

including

H0

45

49.5

4.5

2.08

0.16

0.14

2.33

 

including

45.75

47.75

2

2.79

0.17

0.19

3.12

MPD027

H5

280.75

281.75

1

0.77

0.097

4.08

5.27

 

including

280.75

281.25

0.5

0.47

0.07

6.68

7.79

 

H3

290.25

293.75

3.5

0.9

0.06

0.52

1.51

 

including

292.25

293.25

1

1.17

0.08

0.68

1.96

 

H3L1

293.75

295.25

1.5

0.64

0.02

0.11

0.77

MPD027

H0 Halo

311.5

320.25

8.75

1.35

0.12

0.06

1.49

including

H0

313.5

318

4.5

2.01

0.17

0.1

2.24

 

including

314.25

316

1.75

2.8

0.2

0.15

3.09

MPD031

H5

117.25

120.25

3

0.63

0.07

1.03

1.8

 

including

118.5

119.5

1

0.71

0.07

1.82

2.73

 

H3

128.25

131.5

3.25

0.72

0.03

0.21

0.97

 

including

128.25

129.5

1.25

0.81

0.04

0.28

1.15

 

H3L1

131.5

137.5

6

0.46

0.04

0.15

0.65

MPD031

H0 Halo

142.5

152.75

10.25

1.18

0.13

0.06

1.33

including

H0

143

147.25

4.25

1.91

0.16

0.12

2.15

 

including

143.75

145.5

1.75

2.56

0.18

0.17

2.87

MPD009

H5

72.25

73.25

1

0.02

0.04

0.31

0.39

 

H3

80.5

82.0

1.5

0.01

0.02

0.23

0.28

 

H3L1

94.0

97.25

3.25

0.23

0.04

0.21

0.51

 

H0

97.25

103.75

6.5

1.69

0.14

0.3

2.11

 

including

97.75

99.25

1.5

2.38

0.14

0.94

3.5

MPD005*

H5

248.5

249.75

1.25

0.72

0.06

2.09

3.04

 

including

248.5

249

0.5

0.5

0.05

3.61

4.46

 

H3

249.75

252

2.25

0.91

0.06

0.64

1.65

MPD020

H5

262.75

264

1.25

0.61

0.08

5.09

6.21

 

including

263

263.5

0.5

0.5

0.08

6.33

7.45

 

H3

273

277.25

4.25

0.94

0.06

0.55

1.58

 

including

274.25

276

1.75

1.13

0.07

0.78

2.04

MPD020

H3L1 to H0 Halo

285

309

24

0.86

0.08

0.07

0.99

including

H3L1

286.25

287.75

1.5

0.88

0.06

0.14

1.07

including

H0

298.25

302.75

4.5

1.91

0.16

0.1

2.13

 

including

299.25

301

1.75

2.62

0.19

0.15

2.91

MPD028

H5

97

98.25

1.25

0.27

0.04

2.76

3.3

 

including

97.25

97.75

0.5

0.27

0.04

4.2

4.87

MPD028

H3 to H0 Halo

105

131

26

0.95

0.08

0.13

1.15

including

H3

105

107

2

0.72

0.06

0.31

1.1

including

H3L1

111.25

113.25

2

0.71

0.05

0.29

1.06

including

H0

119.75

125

5.25

2.25

0.16

0.13

2.5

 

including

120.5

123.75

3.25

2.76

0.17

0.15

3.03

MPD029

H5

60.5

62

1.5

0.27

0.03

2.39

2.9

MPD029

H3 to H0 Halo

67.5

87.25

19.75

0.85

0.05

0.16

1.06

including

H3

67.5

72

4.5

0.89

0.06

0.37

1.34

including

H3L1

74.25

77.75

3.5

0.52

0.05

0.14

0.71

including

H0

84

87.25

3.25

2.21

0.15

0.15

2.47

 

including

84.75

86.75

2

2.63

0.17

0.16

2.92

MPD013

H0 Halo

28.5

36.75

8.25

1.52

0.13

0.3

1.93

including

H0

29

36

7

1.68

0.13

0.32

2.11

 

including

30

31.25

1.25

2.81

0.14

0.53

3.48

MPD017

H5

489.25

491.5

2.25

1.13

0.08

1.75

3.09

 

including

489.25

490.25

1

0.99

0.06

2.77

4.05

 

H3

491.5

493.25

1.75

0.9

0.04

0.39

1.36

MPD017

H3L1 to H0 Halo

500

524.75

24.75

0.94

0.08

0.07

1.08

including

H3L1

500

504

4

0.73

0.05

0.13

0.92

including

H0

512

517.25

5.25

2.23

0.16

0.12

2.48

 

including

512.75

516

3.25

2.84

0.19

0.16

3.14

MPD032

H5

285.5

286.75

1.25

0.31

0.07

1.22

1.68

 

H3

291.25

292.75

1.5

0.16

0.02

1.34

1.63

 

H3L1

295.25

297.25

2

1.05

0.07

0.86

2.04

MPD032

H0 Halo

313.75

332

18.25

0.88

0.09

0.06

1

including

H0

321.75

325.75

4

1.93

0.17

0.11

2.16

 

including

322.5

324

1.5

2.66

0.2

0.16

2.97

MPD004

H5

99.75

101

1.25

0.52

0.04

2.26

3.01

 

H3L1 to H0 Halo

103.25

110

6.75

1.24

0.08

0.29

1.61

including

H3L1

103.25

104.75

1.5

0.54

0.06

0.27

0.88

including

H0

106.75

110

3.25

2.07

0.12

0.41

2.59

 

including

107.75

109

1.25

2.95

0.17

0.62

3.74

MPD007

H5

320.75

321.25

0.5

0.23

0.05

2.26

2.72

 

H3 to H0 Halo

329.5

348.5

19

1.03

0.09

0.09

1.19

including

H3

332

333.25

1.25

0.61

0.05

0.14

0.79

including

H3L1

335

336.25

1.25

0.61

0.03

0.1

0.74

including

H0

336.25

341.5

5.25

2.25

0.15

0.15

2.51

 

including

337.25

340.25

3

2.91

0.19

0.18

3.24

MPD022**

H5

198.5

199.5

1

0.42

0.09

3.21

3.98

 

including

199

199.5

0.5

0.67

0.12

5.75

7.01

 

H3

209.75

212.75

3

1.04

0.07

0.56

1.69

MPD018

H5

308.25

310

1.75

0.21

0.02

2.04

2.44

 

H3

310

313.5

3.5

0.83

0.06

0.59

1.51

MPD018

H3L1 to H0 Halo

320.5

345.5

25

0.93

0.08

0.09

1.09

including

H3L1

320.75

322.25

1.5

1.25

0.1

0.44

1.80

including

H0

334

339

5

1.88

0.16

0.1

2.09

 

including

334.75

336.75

2

2.63

0.19

0.16

2.93

MPD019

H3

184.75

186.5

1.75

0.16

0.02

1.55

1.86

MPD019

H3L1

188.75

192.00

3.25

0.94

0.06

0.6

1.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MPD021

H5

179.25

181.25

2

0.6

0.05

2.33

3.18

 

including

179.25

180

0.75

0.32

0.04

4.31

5.05

MPD021

H3 to H0 Halo

188

214

25.5

1

0.08

0.13

1.19

including

H3

188.25

190.75

2.5

1.1

0.09

0.59

1.8

including

H3L1

195.75

199.75

4

0.58

0.04

0.09

0.7

including

H0

201.5

207.5

6

2.14

0.15

0.11

2.36

 

including

202.25

206.25

4

2.57

0.16

0.12

2.81

MPD023

H5

82.5

83.5

1

0.92

0.08

2.53

3.74

 

including

82.5

82.75

0.25

0.87

0.06

7.18

8.74

 

H3

83.5

85.5

2.0

0.67

0.04

0.41

1.14

MPD023

H3L1 to H0 Halo

89.25

109.75

20.5

0.98

0.08

0.1

1.14

including

H3L1

90.25

92.5

2.25

0.71

0.06

0.25

1.02

including

H0

99

103.75

4.75

2.09

0.15

0.12

2.32

 

including

99.75

102.25

2.5

2.58

0.16

0.15

2.85

MPD024

H5

96

97.5

1.5

0.46

0.04

0.29

0.8

MPD024

H3 to H0 Halo

103

125.75

22.75

0.9

0.08

0.12

1.09

including

H3

103

108.5

5.5

0.79

0.05

0.29

1.14

including

H3L1

111

112

1

0.51

0.04

0.12

0.66

including

H0

115

119.25

4.25

1.98

0.15

0.11

2.21

 

including

115.5

117.5

2

2.6

0.16

0.17

2.89

MPD030**

H5

192

192.75

0.75

0.2

0.03

2.45

2.91

 

H3

201

203

2

0.86

0.07

0.39

1.34

Table 1 Notes:

  • Assay results for 2021 drilling completed at SKG to date. Mineralised horizons defined in MRE are (from lower to upper) H0 (Pd dominant), H3, H3L1 and H5 (Au dominant).

  • The table aims to show contextual grade results for interpreted mineralised horizons and haloes rather than economic viability. Interpretation may change as the geological and mineralisation models are updated.

  • PdEq grades in this table were calculated using the same formula as the MRE, which is PdEq (g/t) = g/t Pd + (1.09 * g/t Au) + (0.672 * g/t Pt), which assumes metal prices of US$1,725/oz Pd, US$1,800/oz Au, and US$1,250/oz Pt, metallurgical recoveries of 89% Au, 86% Pd, and 80% for Pt, and standard commercial terms for a precious metals concentrate. Mineral Resources in the 2021 MRE were estimated at a cut-off grade of 1.43 g/t PdEq, which assumed underground mining costs of US$35/t, processing costs of US$20/t, and general and administration (G&A) costs of US$5/t.

  • * Holes reported in April 22, 2022 news release.

  • ** MPD022 and MPD030 were not drilled through all horizons and MPD030 ends within a mineralised horizon.

  • Lengths are downhole lengths and do not represent true width of mineralisation. General dip of drill holes in this program ranges between -65° and -90°, except hole MPD015 which dips -55° to the south and MPD005 which dips -70° to the south and was finished before crossing the entire target.

  • The anomalous lower grade halos, variably encapsulating H0 to H3 material, are shown to provide context for the H0, H3L1, H3 and H5 mineralised horizons:

    • Wider Pd mineralised halo (> 0.5 g/t Pd) (“Halo”) named as “H3 to H0” includes horizons H0, H3L1 and H3 whereas wider Pd mineralised halo “H3L1 to H0” includes horizons H0 and H3L1.

  • The analytical protocol used is the Pt,Pd,Au 50g FA ICP-AES and the Four Acid ICP-AES multi element package 48 Elements. Base metal over limits have been finalised with Ore Grade Elements Four Acid ICP-AES.

Table 2: Sawn blade Channel Samples Main Mineralised Intercept Results

Section ID

Channel ID

From (m)

To

Length (m)

Pd

Pt

Au

PdEq

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

Section 01

MPC003-01_4

0

8.67

8.67

0.18

0.02

0.18

0.39

 

MPC003-02_1

0

1.75

1.75

2.72

0.12

0.24

3.07

 

MPC003-02_2

0

1.54

1.54

0.84

0.09

1.03

2.02

 

including

1.04

1.54

0.5

1.39

0.13

2.5

4.20

 

MPC003-03

0

1.08

1.08

2.35

0.12

0.09

2.52

 

MPC003-04

0

0.7

0.7

2.32

0.12

0.07

2.49

 

MPC003-05_1

0

1.27

1.27

1.59

0.15

0.04

1.73

 

MPC003-05_2

0

0.92

0.92

2.37

0.13

0.08

2.54

 

MPC003-06_4

0

7.2

7.2

0.95

0.10

0.02

1.04

 

including

0

2.92

2.92

1.14

0.1

0.03

1.24

 

MPC003-06_6

0

1.36

1.36

0.95

0.06

0.03

1.02

Section 02

MPC002-01_5

3.27

5.28

2.01

0.1

0.03

0.24

0.37

 

MPC002-01_2

0

5.94

5.94

0.12

0.03

0.19

0.34

 

MPC002-02_1

0

7.42

7.42

0.39

0.03

0.13

0.55

 

MPC002-02_3

0

4.43

4.43

0.23

0.03

0.69

1.00

 

including

3.42

3.91

0.49

0.27

0.03

4.03

4.68

Section 03

MPC001-12_1

0

2.98

2.98

0.78

0.06

0.46

1.33

 

MPC001-12_2

0

3.36

3.36

0.77

0.02

0.16

0.97

 

MPC001-13

0

4.27

4.27

0.42

0.03

0.07

0.51

 

MPC001-14

0

4.47

4.47

0.51

0.03

0.1

0.65

 

MPC001-14a

0

1.35

1.35

0.48

0.01

0.05

0.54

 

MPC001-14b

0

1.04

1.04

0.63

0.03

0.08

0.74

 

MPC001-14c

0

0.99

0.99

1.83

0.13

0.2

2.13

 

MPC001-14d

0

0.99

0.99

2.92

0.15

0.13

3.17

 

MPC001-14e

0

0.52

0.52

2.11

0.15

0.05

2.27

 

MPC001-15

0

2.32

2.32

2.94

0.16

0.13

3.19

 

MPC001-16

0

2.66

2.66

1.23

0.13

0.04

1.36

 

including

0

1.19

1.19

1.55

0.19

0.05

1.73

 

MPC001-17

0

0.92

0.92

0.72

0.09

0.02

0.80

 

MPC001-18

0

1.40

1.40

0.77

0.12

0.02

0.84

 

MPC001-19

0

0.68

0.68

0.68

0.12

0.02

0.78

 

MPC001-20

0

1.27

1.27

0.42

0.09

0.01

0.49

 

MPC001-21

0

0.88

0.88

0.36

0.07

0.01

0.41

Section 04

MPC004-07

0

1.08

1.08

0.98

0.06

1.14

2.26

 

MPC004-10_1

0

1.92

1.92

0.4

0.01

0.07

0.49

 

MPC004-10_2

0

4.48

4.48

0.38

0.01

0.05

0.44

 

MPC004-11_1

0

0.90

0.9

0.41

0.005

0.06

0.49

 

MPC004-12

0

2.03

2.03

0.45

0.02

0.1

0.57

 

MPC004-13

0

3.13

3.13

1.37

0.09

0.15

1.60

Table 2 Notes:

  • The table aims to show contextual grade results for interpreted mineralised intervals rather than economic viability. Interpretation may change as the geological and mineralisation models are updated.

  • PdEq grades in this report were calculated using the same formula as the MRE, which is PdEq (g/t) = g/t Pd + (1.09 * g/t Au) + (0.672 * g/t Pt), which assumes metal prices of US$1,725/oz Pd, US$1,800/oz Au, and US$1,250/oz Pt, metallurgical recoveries of 89% Au, 86% Pd, and 80% for Pt, and standard commercial terms for a precious metals concentrate. Mineral Resources in the 2021 MRE were estimated at a cut-off grade of 1.43 g/t PdEq, which assumed underground mining costs of US$35/t, processing costs of US$20/t, and general and administration (G&A) costs of US$5/t.

  • Lengths are downhole lengths and do not represent true width of mineralisation. Samples coordinates were taken by professional surveyor at the beginning and end of each sample. Azimuth and dip were extrapolated from coordinates.

  • Low cut off grade of 0.1 g/t Pd and / or 0.1 g/t Au was applied for highlighting mineralised intervals

  • The analytical protocol used is the Pt, Pd, Au 50g FA ICP-AES and the Four Acid ICP-AES multi element package 48 Elements. Base metal over limits have been finalised with Ore Grade Elements Four Acid ICP-AES.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe4941d-444e-4daa-a57c-82e21e8850de

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/516549f9-36d3-4ccb-86bc-5fa0e68fc6c4

Figure 4 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e883e8b-4434-423d-bd66-ace2adde1561

Figure 5 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c57c17b-a3d8-4d59-be3b-ec1d8a7bf108

Next steps

The Company will continue to work with SLR to update the MRE and produce a PEA for Skaergaard over the upcoming period.

The Company has recently received historical core stored by previous owner Platina Resources in Australia and will include such material for assay checking and metallurgical test works along with fresh samples from the 2021 program.

SLR, represented by Senior Geologist Phil Geusebroek, P.Geo., and Senior Mining Engineer Murray Dunn, P.Eng., completed an independent site visit during the week of August 23, 2021. Both individuals are Independent Qualified Persons (QP) under NI 43-101.

The QPs reviewed the Company’s active diamond drilling, core logging and sampling facilities and confirmed that the Company was adhering to strict QAQC procedures and following CIM exploration best practices.

SLR also assessed areas for access to potential mining operations and basic infrastructure requirements for future mining infrastructure and open pit and underground mining options which will form an integral part of the upcoming PEA.

To sum up Tony Williams said:

“Our Company owns 100% of this large palladium rich resource in a favourable geopolitical jurisdiction at a time when the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict threatens the security of some 40% of the world’s mined palladium which originates in and is supplied by Russia.

The results from our successful 2021 exploration have not only confirmed the geometry, grades and widths of the layered stratiform Pd-Pt-Au mineralisation in the main precious metal rich horizons but also demonstrated the extension of mineralisation and potential resource expansion within the well documented and extensive mineralised portion of the 70 km2 Skaergaard mafic igneous complex.

Skaergaard emerged as a Precious Metal Resource of truly global significance as detailed in the MRE and Report filed by the Company in May 2021 and the subsequent results from the 2021 Exploration Program announced today confirm this opinion and set out the potential for further resource upgrades and expansion.

“We look forward to reporting further results as we continue to develop Skaergaard along the Mine Development Cycle.”

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Gustavo Delendatti, Ph.D., MAIG, Vice President Exploration of Major Precious Metals Corp who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Tony Williams
Chairman and CEO
Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: 1-877-475-0963
info@majorprecious.com

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Neo Exchange and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol “SIZE”. The Company’s flagship project is the Skaergaard Project in Greenland containing one of the largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard Project along the Mine Development Cycle and has recently initiated a further major work program of drilling and economic evaluation.

Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Neo Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.


