U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.50
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,307.00
    -64.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,760.00
    -71.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.30
    -18.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.99
    -0.54 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.26
    -0.42 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • Vix

    28.89
    +7.55 (+35.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    -0.0064 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.1550
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,067.86
    -3,352.55 (-6.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.55
    -55.11 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,290.61
    -877.66 (-2.91%)
     

Two FFVII mobile games are on the way, including a battle royale title

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

PS5 upgrades and an extra mission weren't the only Final Fantasy VII reveals today, as Square Enix also announced two mobile games that take place in the same setting. Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis should feel familiar to fans with a "chapter-structured single player experience" that includes the events of the original game, the expansions and new story elements all in a free-to-play RPG title.

Final Fantasy Ever Crisis
Final Fantasy Ever Crisis

Ever Crisis also ties in with the story of the other mobile game, a battle royale action title called Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. A teaser trailer showed how players will use guns, swords and magical abilities to defeat enemies from a first- and third-person perspective.

Both games are due for release on Android and iOS, with First Soldier due later this year followed by Ever Crisis in 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade' arrives on PS5 June 10th

    If there's one thing Square Enix knows how to do, it's how to make money off of Final Fantasy VII fans.

  • Get The Final Fantasy VII Remake at an All-Time Low Price

    Final Fantasy VII Remake Release Date: April 10, 2020 Editions Available: Standard, Deluxe, 1st Class Platforms: PS4 MSRP for Final Fantasy VII Remake: Standard — $59.99 | Deluxe Edition — $79.99 | 1st Class Edition (Square Enix Store Exclusive) — $329.99 While a few retailers offered early pre-order deals for Final Fantasy VII, it was difficult to find any discounts …

  • 'PUBG: New State' is a mobile-first battle royale set in 2051

    Krafton has unveiled PUBG: New State for iOS and Android, taking the battle royale game into the year 2051 to a place called Troi.

  • Electronic Arts Cancels ‘Gaia’ Game After Years in Development

    (Bloomberg) -- Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. has canceled a game that was in development at its Montreal office for nearly six years, according to people familiar with the matter.The game, code named Gaia, was first hinted at in 2015, but was never officially announced or given a title. Since then, EA executives have released a drip feed of information, sharing tidbits every few years on what it described as a brand new franchise.Last summer in a video showcasing future games, EA provided a few seconds of footage from Gaia, describing it as “a highly ambitious, innovative new game that puts the power and creativity in your hands.”The cancellation is part of a recent resource shift by the company as it evaluates projects and decides which ones will move forward. Earlier this month, the publisher reviewed in-progress games including Gaia and a new iteration of the poorly received online game Anthem, which was also canceled. Gaia’s development was turbulent and the game went through at least one major reboot, which may have been a factor behind its demise, according to the people, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to the press.Asked for comment, EA spokesman John Reseburg said, “We have a deep and robust pipeline of new content with more than 35 new games in various levels of incubation and development.”Gaia was teased in 2015 when EA hired veteran video game industry executive Jade Raymond to start a new studio called Motive in Montreal. Raymond, best known for overseeing the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs series while at Ubisoft Entertainment SA, joined EA to make similar open-world, action-adventure games, starting with Gaia.In the years that followed, Motive went through some growing pains. The studio absorbed staff from fellow EA-owned studio BioWare’s Montreal office, which was shuttered in 2017 after the poorly received role-playing game Mass Effect Andromeda. A team at Motive was also assigned to work on the action game Star Wars Battlefront II, which also came out in 2017.By the beginning of 2018, the Gaia team had absorbed the creative leads from Star Wars Battlefront II and faced cultural clashes as a result. The tension culminated with the game’s top directors departing for Ubisoft, which also has a large office in Montreal. Gaia was then rebooted, the people said. Raymond left EA in the fall of 2018.Motive will remain intact. The studio has found success with a smaller project in Star Wars Squadrons, a fighter ship simulator that came out last fall, and has continued to help with other games across EA.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report: Deshaun Watson told David Culley he doesn’t want to play for the Texans

    Quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly told new coach David Culley he doesn't want to play for the Houston Texans.

  • 'Oddworld: Soulstorm' will really, finally hit PS4, PS5 and PC on April 6th

    After four years of delays, Abe finally has a homecoming date.

  • Amazon loses its head of Fire TV, Kindle and Luna to Unity

    After a five-year stint, Marc Whitten — the man in charge of Fire TV, the Kindle and more — has stepped down as Amazon's VP of entertainment devices and services.

  • Dave Portnoy Hurls Insults at Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev in Livestreamed Chat

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev went into his interview with Dave Portnoy looking forward to discussing Bulgarian pizza. Within the first few minutes of their chat, he was called a “rat” by the brash Barstool Sports founder.The insults continued throughout their 40-minute livestreamed discussion on Tuesday night. Portnoy played an edited video that depicted Tenev as a clown, told him that everyone watching “hates your guts” and branded the CEO’s hairstyle at a government hearing last week as “ridiculous.”The source of the acrimony was Robinhood’s decision to curb trading last month during the mania over “meme” stocks such as GameStop Corp. Portnoy, a cult figure for individual investors who follow the mantra that “stocks only go up,” has previously said that he lost about $700,000 after selling his “meme” stock holdings during the market slide that followed Robinhood’s clampdown.The brokerage’s move was a precautionary measure that was necessary, Tenev told Portnoy on Tuesday. “We very likely could have faced a liquidity issue in the future,” he said. “We had to act to protect the firm and our customers.”Portnoy pressed the CEO on why the company failed to allow customers to freely trade and communicate the issues it was facing more clearly. He also asked why Robinhood hadn’t provided more transparency on its liquidity situation.“The L word is a big thing in financial services,” Tenev said. “‘Liquidity issue’ means you can’t meet your capital requirements or your deposit requirements, and you’re essentially dead. That was not the case with Robinhood. We met our capital requirements, we met our deposit requirements.”Those explanations seemed to do little to assuage Portnoy, who has accused Tenev of siding with Wall Street and against individual investors.“You know everybody watching this hates your guts right,” Portnoy said Tuesday.“That’s what I hear,” Tenev responded.Portnoy told Tenev that the no-fee brokerage turned its back to its customers and “killed the little guy” by causing stocks to crater. When he pressed Tenev on why Robinhood didn’t also restrict the selling of shares to freeze the market, the executive responded it was to protect long positions.Tenev said the decision to restrict trading was to meet deposit requirements for clearinghouses and once again that there was no collusion between Robinhood and any hedge fund or market maker. He told Portnoy that until recently he hadn’t heard of Melvin Capital Management, which lost billions closing out its GameStop position and reducing other wagers.Still, the brokerage was witnessing “incredible growth” because of the hype. It was the first time that something going viral on social media transplanted over to the financial markets, and the structure of the system has to be improved to prevent any future scandals, Tenev said.By the end of the interview, the Robinhood CEO, who was wearing a hat that read “Taco Tuesday” on it, said he only wore the hat to cover his hair because Portnoy had made fun of it during the GameStop House Financial Services hearing last week.“Vlad, your hair, it looks normal here,” Portnoy said. “It looked like, your scalp, somebody took a wig and put it on, I mean it was a ridiculous look.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Researchers study 2 ways children fall seriously ill to COVID

    A large study published in JAMA looked at the two different ways children can become seriously ill from the virus.

  • Sony is shutting down Knack and 'The Last Guardian' developer Japan Studio

    It looks like Sony is shuttering its oldest in-house developer.