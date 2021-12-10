U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,674.75
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,777.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,186.00
    +37.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.50
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.92
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    -0.0220 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +1.68 (+8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3227
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4990
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,437.31
    -1,314.54 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.82
    -51.13 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,609.84
    -115.63 (-0.40%)
     
'Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade' heads to PC on December 16th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer

As expected, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC. At The Game Awards, Square Enix announced it will release the title to the Epic Games Store on December 16th. Announced at the start of the year, Intergrade initially came out on PlayStation 5 on June 10th. On top of adding a new chapter featuring Yuffie, the enhanced port featured improved graphics, including sharper textures and more realistic lighting and fog effects.  

