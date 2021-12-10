'Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade' heads to PC on December 16th
As expected, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC. At The Game Awards, Square Enix announced it will release the title to the Epic Games Store on December 16th. Announced at the start of the year, Intergrade initially came out on PlayStation 5 on June 10th. On top of adding a new chapter featuring Yuffie, the enhanced port featured improved graphics, including sharper textures and more realistic lighting and fog effects.